ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

Good Morning: Things I can't wait to cover in 2022

By Jerrie Whiteley, Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nI1w6_0dXflWDR00

Is there anything more exciting to a reporter than a brand new blank calendar just waiting to be filled with interviews and meetings? For me, the answer to that question is there are few things that exciting, and that is one reason I love the new year.

Though every day on this job is unpredictable, there are some things that I know I will be writing about this year.

1. Petition for removal

Probably the first one that comes to mind is the petition that has been filed to remove a sitting elected official from office. This is something I have never witnessed done here in Grayson County in all of the many years I have covered county government, elections and courts.

I am literally hanging on the edge of my seat to see what happens next.

Readers may remember that earlier in December, John Palmer filed a petition to have Grayson County Judge Bill Magers removed from office citing Section 87.013 of the Local Government Code.

2. Conversations surrounding expanding the county jail

Another thing I know I will be writing about in the coming year is the expansion of the county jail.

I have been writing about the expansion of that jail since I first became a reporter decades ago and, with the local population growth, I am not surprised to be writing about it once again.

The county is in a very preliminary phase right now with the Brinkley, Sargent, Wiginton Architects. That firm is expected to provide the county with three options for expanding the jail onto the parking lot the county bought last year.

4. Election 2021

And of course there are always elections and budgets to look forward to covering. The primaries in March will decide most of the local races, but not the one to fill the vacancy that will be left on the Grayson County court-at-law 2 bench since incumbent Carol Siebman didn't file for re-election.

5. Returning to normal

And lastly, I am looking forward to the week when not a single story I write mentions COVID-19 in any way at all. I don't know if we will actually make it to that goal this year as the variants keep appearing, but a gal can dream can't she?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grayson County, TX
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

154
Followers
303
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sherman, TX from Herald Democrat.

 http://heralddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy