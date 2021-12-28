ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Here’s how to achieve better sleep in 2022

By Adrienne Bankert, Nexstar Media Wire, Taylor Delandro
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVxtt_0dXflVKi00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — Too much work, too much stress, and not enough sleep — sounds normal for many people.

According to the National Library of Medicine for Biotechnology Information, between 30% and 48% of adults suffer from some form of insomnia. But there are ways you can achieve better and more restorative sleep in the new year.

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

Many people struggle with turning their brains off at night. Dr. Michael Breus, also known as the sleep doctor, said the No. 1 question patients ask him is, “How do I turn off my brain at night?”.

“This is very common, especially during times like the pandemic, when we have unusually large amounts of stress. So not only do we have our everyday stresses of life, but we now have stressors of health. We’re worried about our health, other people’s health, things like that. So what we’ve seen is a very big increase,” Breus explained.

“As a matter of fact, there’s been almost a 20% increase in sleeping pill prescriptions written since COVID started so we’re not fooling around here. People are definitely having a problem sleeping,” Breus continued.

If you’re struggling to turn your brain off at night, Breus said there are several things to think about when you wake up in the middle of the night, and one of them is lowering your heart rate.

“So the easiest way to get back to sleep and turn off your brain is to focus on something different. One of my favorite techniques is called four-seven-eight breathing. This is where you breathe in for a count of four, you hold it for a count of seven, you breathe out for a count of eight,” Breus explained.

‘Here for the Holidays’: Netflix releases 2021 holiday lineup before Halloween

Breus explained this method helps lower your heart rate, and if you’re trying to fall asleep, you want a heart rate at 60 or below in order to enter into a state of unconsciousness.

“So, doing distracting things, believe it or not, yes, I’m the only sleep doctor that says it’s OK to fall asleep with the television on, as long as you have the timer set,” Breus said.

Breus also recommends counting backward from 300 by threes because it’s mathematically so complicated you can’t think of anything else, and it’s boring.

Breus said if you feel like your sleep is being disrupted more than three times in a given seven-day period, it’s probably a good time to talk to your doctor from an insomnia perspective.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Have you ever heard of prison gerrymandering? Here’s what it is.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Gerrymandering is something that is talked about a lot, especially during the census years. The term itself is defined as the unfair process of drawing district lines, and many groups say it can unfairly represent a group of people. Prison gerrymandering is another term that falls in a smiliar category. Prison gerrymandering is […]
LANSING, MI
Cadrene Heslop

How Sleeping On Your Side Affects Your Body

According to the National Library of Medicine, we spend a third of our lives asleep. Seventy-four percent of the population prefer to sleep on their side. The 2012 study further reveals that 16 percent of people sleep on their stomachs. And the remaining 10 percent lie on their back. Since we sleep for most of our lives, it's good to know the effect on the body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Biotechnology#Stress#Television#Planet#Newsnation#Covid
asapland.com

Reasons For Sleeping Too Much

Sleeping too much is a sign of something being wrong with our body. It also reflects our lifestyle and habits. As it affects health and moods, we should definitely know why do we sleep too much and how to prevent this situation. Sleeping too much for long time can lead...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Netflix
Seattle Times

How to choose the best sleeping position, and why it matters

Several months ago, Mark Keam started to notice a sharp pain in his neck that radiated down his left arm, accompanied by an “electric shock” sensation and constant tingling. “While I was sleeping, every time I would turn one way, I would feel that really sharp pain even...
LIFESTYLE
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep on Your Stomach?

If you asked a room full of people how they like to sleep, you'd probably get a slightly different answer from each person. Some like to sleep on their side, hugging a pillow, while others prefer to stay on their back all night. And you may even meet one or two people who get their best shut-eye facedown.
HEALTH
ecurrent.com

Professional Tips to Get Better Sleep in 2022

As we approach the new year, health is often at the top of resolutions. One area of health that affects your entire body is your sleep. So, how do you get better sleep and more of it?. We followed up with local sleep expert, Dr. Cathy Goldstein, to see what...
HEALTH
WebMD

The Power of Sleep: How Well Do You Sleep?

As a former physician, I left the clinical arena over 2 decades diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I started doing research on brain issues when my husband developed cognitive decline and was eventually diagnosed with vascular Alzheimer’s dementia 15 years ago. The issue of cognitive decline and dementia was new...
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How Melatonin Can Help Your Sleep (And 4 Things To Do If It Doesn't)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There's nothing more frustrating than tossing and turning at night, desperate to get a good night's sleep. That's where melatonin may come in handy. A...
HEALTH
counton2.com

This weighted blanket helps me de-stress, and here’s why

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the lessons that the last couple of years have taught me is that taking care of our mental health is crucial to living a happier, more fulfilling life. One item that’s helped me de-stress, sleep and feel better overall is the Bearaby weighted blanket. The feeling of being “tucked in” by this heavy, cozy blanket helps me unwind and fall asleep faster. Plus, since it’s made with organic and natural materials and ships without plastic packaging, I can feel good knowing my blanket is kinder to the planet.
HEALTH
11Alive

How alcohol could disrupt a good night's sleep

ATLANTA — The holidays mean celebration, champagne toasts, and lost sleep. Neighborhood and office parties mean many people are staying up later, but that’s not the only reason one could feel tired the next day. Alcohol consumption can impact a night’s rest. Dr. Scott Leibowitz is a...
ATLANTA, GA
Woman's World

Is Your Heart Pounding? Here Are 4 Ways to Quiet Those Flutters

Maybe you’re in the grocery store when you feel it. Or you’re sitting at your computer, drinking coffee. Maybe you’ve just gotten settled in bed when the sensation starts up: that strange fluttering, pounding, or irregular beating in your chest. If you’ve ever experienced heart palpitations – momentarily irregular heartbeats – you know how surprising and uncomfortable they can be.
YOGA
LiveScience

Can drinking warm milk really help you fall asleep?

When heading to bed, people often do a variety of rituals to help them prepare for a restful night's sleep, such as taking a warm bath or doing nighttime yoga. But what about the time-honored tradition of drinking a cup of warm milk before getting under the covers? Is there any scientific evidence that drinking a tall glass will make you sleepy?
HEALTH
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy