Cooke City-silver Gate, MT

2 snowmobilers die in Montana avalanche north of Yellowstone

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says four people were riding snowmobiles on a southeast facing slope Monday when the avalanche happened.

Two riders were buried. All eight members of the group had rescue equipment.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team also responded to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

The avalanche center says the snow broke 5 feet deep and and approximately 300 feet wide.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

KX News

Men, woman rob lost hitchhiker in Sioux Falls, SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for two men and a woman who robbed a lost hitchhiker. According to media reports, the 20-year-old hitchhiker was walking along Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning when the men and the woman pulled up in a gray Nissan and offered him […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

After the storm: Delays, closings and lots of shoveling and plowing

Sunday’s heavy snow and wind gusts have delayed the normal start of the work week today. While residents in the region shovel out their sidewalks and driveways as city and contract snow plows open streets and parking lots, numerous businesses, churches and services have either canceled activities for today or delayed opening their doors for […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Huff Hills welcomes fresh snow

It was a welcoming sight for skiers and boarders Snow accumulation that the region hasn’t seen in years. Ski and snowboarding enthusiasts wasted no time gearing up and hitting the slopes. “It’s been kind of disappointing the first half not having that much snow. Having a nice pretty snow today has gotten mine and a […]
KX News

No Travel Advisory issued for most of North Dakota

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for all of North Dakota’s highways except for the far southwestern portion of the state, where there are still roadways that are covered with snow, or patches of snow. Blowing snow is causing some poor visibility coupled with the issues on the roadways. I-94 is currently closed from […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Do Americans feel safe driving in the Winter?

With cold weather reaching parts of the country, it’s time to think about how to drive in winter weather conditions. The Federal Highway Administration reports that 11 percent of all vehicle crashes happen due to winter weather, so it’s important to take extra precautions when the temperature changes. The team over at Motor1 set out to learn […]
TRAFFIC
KX News

