Eagles could lock down a playoff spot by Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Eagles were 2-5 at one point and looked like a mess. Now, they are 8-7 and knocking on the postseason’s door.

It has been an impressive turnaround for Nick Sirianni ’s squad, which has won six out of eight. And now, with the shorthanded Saints’ loss to the Dolphins on Monday, the Eagles have a chance to clinch a playoff spot by Sunday night.

If the Eagles beat the Washington Football Team — paired with either a 49ers win over Houston or a Saints loss to the Panthers, as well as a Vikings loss to the Packers — then boom , Eagles fans can celebrate a postseason berth come Monday morning.

And if everything lines up properly for the Eagles on Sunday, fans will have quite the football lineup: The Eagles-Washington game is at 1 p.m., followed by 49ers-Texans at 4:05 and Saints-Panthers at 4:25. The Vikings-Packers game is on Sunday Night Football.

That being said, the last thing Sirianni wants his team to think about this week is the playoffs.

“When the outside world might be thinking about playoffs, I’m thinking about how I’m gonna get better today to get better tomorrow, to get better the next day, to get better the next day, so we can go 1-0 this week,” he said.

“And if you can be in this trajectory,” he continued while gesturing with his hands, “or, if you will, ‘let your roots grow,’ your flower roots grow, right?”

Say what you will about Sirianni’s flower metaphors this season, but his Eagles have done exactly that — grown.