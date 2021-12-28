ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles could lock down a playoff spot by Sunday night

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQmem_0dXflQv500

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Eagles were 2-5 at one point and looked like a mess. Now, they are 8-7 and knocking on the postseason’s door.

It has been an impressive turnaround for Nick Sirianni ’s squad, which has won six out of eight. And now, with the shorthanded Saints’ loss to the Dolphins on Monday, the Eagles have a chance to clinch a playoff spot by Sunday night.

If the Eagles beat the Washington Football Team — paired with either a 49ers win over Houston or a Saints loss to the Panthers, as well as a Vikings loss to the Packers — then boom , Eagles fans can celebrate a postseason berth come Monday morning.

And if everything lines up properly for the Eagles on Sunday, fans will have quite the football lineup: The Eagles-Washington game is at 1 p.m., followed by 49ers-Texans at 4:05 and Saints-Panthers at 4:25. The Vikings-Packers game is on Sunday Night Football.

That being said, the last thing Sirianni wants his team to think about this week is the playoffs.

“When the outside world might be thinking about playoffs, I’m thinking about how I’m gonna get better today to get better tomorrow, to get better the next day, to get better the next day, so we can go 1-0 this week,” he said.

“And if you can be in this trajectory,” he continued while gesturing with his hands, “or, if you will, ‘let your roots grow,’ your flower roots grow, right?”

Say what you will about Sirianni’s flower metaphors this season, but his Eagles have done exactly that — grown.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Explain Why Dallas Goedert, Standing Wide-Open in the End Zone, Didn’t Get the Ball

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles went into halftime with the Giants tied at three. It was not a half of football that will make it to NFL Films, for future preservation. The big sequence that had people talking was when the Eagles went with three receivers and a tight end on third and goal, and Jalen Hurts threw short for Quez Watkins when the broadcast showed that Dallas Goedert was wide open in the end zone, with nobody around him. Here’s the broadcast replay to jog your memory:
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sets an Eagles Franchise Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. Hurts finished the night completing 20-of-26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two scores as the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday. He set a new franchise record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, passing Michael Vick (2010).
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles bring back familiar face at running back after Sanders injury

With Miles Sanders on the shelf with a broken hand, the Eagles have brought back veteran Kerryon Johnson. The Eagles on Tuesday signed Johnson and offensive lineman Luke Juriga to their practice squad. Making room for Johnson and Juriga, the Eagles released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#49ers#American Football#Kyw Newsradio#Saints Panthers#Vikings Packers
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys use unusual tiebreaker to clinch NFC East in odd way

Thanks to the NFL’s tiebreaker rules, the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East thanks to the outcome of a game between two AFC West teams. On the surface, nothing about that makes sense, and that is understandable. The reason it matters to Dallas is because of a metric called strength of victory, which is one of the deep tiebreakers used as needed by the NFL to determine division standings and playoff seeding. Strength of victory is simply the combined record of teams the Cowboys have beaten.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars want to interview former head coaches Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell

Jacksonville’s head-coaching position is open for grabs, and the prospect of molding a young quarterback with star potential should be alluring for a number of candidates looking to lead the Jaguars. According to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, two of the candidates they wish to interview for the position are former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Eagles don’t have to worry about Colts draft pick with Carson Wentz out

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, it should not affect the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round pick. On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wentz was acquired by the Colts in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles....
NFL
CBS Philly

Football Icon, Former Philadelphia Eagles’ Draft Pick John Madden Dies at 85

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The loss of a legend. Football icon John Madden has died. Madden certainly made an impact on so many both on the field and in the broadcasting booth. The sports world is mourning the loss of a giant in his fields. Legendary head coach, inimitable broadcaster and video game pioneer John Madden died suddenly Tuesday morning. He was 85 years old. The story begins in many ways here in Philadelphia when the Eagles drafted Madden in the 21st round of the 1958 draft. A knee injury in training camp ended his playing career but the best was yet to come. John Madden...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers should worry about one nightmare NFL playoff scenario

The 49ers' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night was frustrating for several reasons. From Jimmy Garoppolo's errant throws to the defense's miscues, San Francisco's 20-17 defeat means that, for the moment, it no longer controls its playoff destiny. Kyle Shanahan's club enters Monday at 8-7 and still in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles place 3 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, as Derek Barnett, Andre Chachere and Tarron Jackson could all possibly miss Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Football Team. The team has also placed TE Noah Togiai on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list. The team currently has four...
NFL
Rock 104.1

Eagles’ Can Clinch a Playoff Berth Next Week

With the Eagles 34-10 drubbing of the lowly Giants, the have jumped into the No. 7 seed in the NFC Wild Card race with two weeks remaining. Their 8-7 record has them tied with the San Francisco 49ers, with the Niners holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia for the No. 6 spot.
NFL
UPI News

Colts place Wentz on COVID-19 list; Eagles, Bengals QBs separated

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, could miss the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he tested positive for COVID-19. He would be out for five days if he is a close contact, which means he still could play, according to NFL protocol.
NFL
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy