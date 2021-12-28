ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Lala Kent Wants To Join Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roykM_0dXflOOr00

Lala Kent continues to scramble to control the narrative of her messy breakup with ex-fiance Randall Emmett . She’s doing the podcast rounds, selling anti-Randall merchandise on her site and just all around trashing him every chance she gets . Not saying he doesn’t deserve it though. The Vanderpump Rules star has also accused Randall of “suffering from self loathing” and buying her a fake engagement ring . She most recently said about their relationship , “Every day I find out something new that makes me feel [like], ‘ Lala you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. … You were a possession, a shiny object and nothing more. And I have to be OK with that.”

But Lala knows that selling vibrators while shading her ex for his bedroom skills isn’t going to be a meaningful source of income. So she’s gotta keep going. She announced that she’s going to start touring again with her pod. And despite hinting at a leave from VPR , we know Lala has to stay on tv if she wants to make that coin. So apparently, she has bigger plans for herself.

As reported by Reality Blurb , Lala appeared not the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat to discuss her possible future. And that includes a bid for being a real housewife. Said Lala, “I would love to do [ Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ]. Take me back to my roots. I like [ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ]. But I just think the age is [an issue]. You have to think about, do you have things in common with these people? Just living in the same area is not like a [commonality].”

Can someone to take a moment to explain to Lala that her age isn’t the biggest issue – it’s that she’s not rich or aspirational enough for these shows. Having a supposedly rich baby daddy isn’t going to get you on a show with the likes of Meredith Marks or Kathy Hilton . Can you imagine? There are no BJs for PJs on these franchises. And if there is, they certainly wouldn’t talk about it.

RELATED: Lala Kent Is “Shook” By Jen Shah Allegations And Jen’s Social Media Activity Following Her Arrest

Of course it gets worse. Lala would love to join RHOBH if they bring Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave back into the mix. She explained that it would be a “different story” because Teddi “has a young baby”. Just like Lala. Also not the strong commonality that Lala thinks it might be. Is anyone really interested in watching young babies being raised on RHOBH ? I think not. Lala continued, “If they were to say to me, ‘We would like to transition you into this…’ Yes. Because I’m all about my future and what’s going to get me to the next level.” Babe, you have about 10 steps before the “next level” you’re referring to.

I guess some of Randall’s self-inflated ego rubbed off on Lala too. Then again, didn’t we always know she was this way? But in this case I’m going to have to say, please, housewives producers, don’t “Give Them Lala.”

RELATED: Lala Kent Doesn’t Think Jen Shah’s Life “Adds Up”; Says Someone “Taking Money From The Elderly And That Does Something To My Heart And Soul”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LALA SHOULD BE ON RHOSCL OR RHOBH? WHAT DO YOU THINK HER NEXT MOVE IS? ARE YOU TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT HER SIDE OF THE BREAKUP?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Lala Kent Wants To Join Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast appeared first on Reality Tea .

