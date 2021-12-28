ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

First U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu's generosity, kindness

By HOLLY RAMER
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7b8C_0dXflLkg00

In 2008, when the Right Rev. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality, Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday , came to his defense.

“Gene Robinson is a wonderful human being, and I am proud to belong to the same church as he,” Tutu wrote in the foreword to a book Robinson published that year.

Robinson, who in 2003 became the U.S. Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop, said Sunday he has been trying to live up to those words ever since.

“It was quite surreal because I was taking grief from literally around the world,” he said in a phone interview. “There was probably at that time, and maybe still, no one better known around the world than Desmond Tutu. It was an astounding gesture of generosity and kindness.”

Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, died at age 90. He was an uncompromising foe of apartheid , South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority, as well as a leading advocate for LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.

“Now, with gay marriage, it’s hard to remember how controversial this was, and for him to stand with me at the very time I was being excluded ... it completely floored me,” said Robinson.

In the foreword to Robinson's book, Tutu also apologized for the “cruelty and injustice” the LGBTQ community had suffered at the hands of fellow Anglicans.

Tutu, Robinson said, used his own experience of oppression to understand and empathize with others.

“He used that as a window into what it was like to be a woman, what it was like to be someone in a wheelchair or for someone to LGBTQ or whatever it was,” he said. “It was the thing that taught him to be compassionate.”

Robinson recalled the way Tutu's laugh rippled across crowds of thousands as well as a private moment when they prayed together in the seminary Robinson graduated from in New York.

“There was nobody in pain that he wasn’t concerned about, whether that pain was a physical ailment of some kind or a mental illness or something to do with cruelty or degradation. It pained him,” Robinson said. “To sit in the room and hear him praying about those people was about as close to knowing the heart of God as I ever expect to know. I mean, I don’t even need to know more than that.”

Robinson served as the ninth bishop of New Hampshire until his retirement in early 2013 and later as a fellow at the Center for American Progress. Now 74, he recently retired as the vice president of religion and senior pastor at the Chautauqua Institution.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
New Hampshire State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
BBC

Archbishop Desmond Tutu in his own words

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who died aged 90 on Sunday, was known for his deep convictions and faith - and he never refrained from expressing himself. Here is a selection of some of his famous words. Edited by Miriam O'Donkor. Produced by Kevyah Cardoso.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Gene Robinson
US News and World Report

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's 'Moral Compass', Dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against apartheid who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white, died on Sunday aged 90. Tutu won the Nobel prize in 1984 Key dates in the life of South African...
SOUTH AFRICA
The Independent

The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth where he was held in such high affection and esteem.” Read More Covid inpatient numbers up as daily case total exceeds 10,000 againSon of pub bomb victim urges Stormont to ‘act collectively’Tributes paid to ‘trailblazing’ BBC radio presenter Janice Long following death
U.K.
The Guardian

Desmond Tutu taught us all the true meaning of greatness

I am lucky that in my life I knew Desmond Tutu, one of the greatest men of our time. This tiny giant, this impish little priest, had the dangerously insane courage of the gods. And it was through his God that he found the voice to unremittingly challenge oppressors and speak endlessly, eloquently for the beaten down, the trodden on, the innocent and poor of this world. And later, when the righteous justice of his rhetoric had come to pass, he – along with his great friend Nelson Mandela – proposed the national dignity that only forgiveness of the past and the vanquished can bestow.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Apartheid#Episcopal Church#Racism#First U S#Lgbtq#Anglicans
CBS News

Barack Obama honors the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tributes and words of remeberance have been pouring in from all across the globe from world leaders following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Former President Barack Obama shared a tribute of his own to the former clergmyman and apartheid opponent on Sunday. Mr. Obama tweeted that Tutu never lost...
POTUS
The Independent

Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa An American family — mine — found standing room at the back.We were among the few white people in the congregation and, as we shook hands with Tutu on the steps upon leaving, he made a joke. Something like: “So, it really is a white Christmas.”Evoking the Irving Berlin song ‘’White Christmas,’’ famously crooned by Bing Crosby in tense, dusty Soweto was quintessential Tutu. He couldn’t resist...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
South Africa
Complex

Anti-Apartheid Leader Desmond Tutu Dead at 90

Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died Sunday at 90. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Tutu’s death in a statement early this morning. “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to...
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

World Leaders Mourn Death Of Human Rights Activist Desmond Tutu

World leaders and human rights activists on Sunday mourned the death of Desmond Tutu, the South African priest and human rights activist who won a Nobel Peace Prize for his work fighting apartheid, racial injustice and homophobia. Tutu died peacefully at the age of 90 in Cape Town, South African...
SOCIETY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
237K+
Followers
51K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy