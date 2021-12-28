Beach Boys concert set for New Year's Eve at Mohegan Sun postponed

The Strokes have canceled their New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was set to feature IDLES and Hinds as supporting acts. In an Instagram post, the band states: “We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced.”

