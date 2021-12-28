Beach Boys concert set for New Year's Eve at Mohegan Sun postponed

The Strokes have canceled their New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was set to feature IDLES and Hinds as supporting acts. In an Instagram post, the band states: “We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced.”
Dance the night away and welcome in 2022 while New York City’s own DJ Tom Macari spins funk, soul, ’80s, pop, hip-hop, and more at Mohegan Sun Pocono’s “New Year’s Eve Bash in the Ballroom” on Friday, Dec. 31. Starting at 9 p.m., partiers...
Today, The Flaming Lips announced that their New Year’s Eve shows at the underground concert venue, the Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. have been postponed. The shows that were originally set to happen on Dec. 30 and 31 have been pushed to Feb. 19 and 20 and all packages and tickets will be honored for the new dates.
Soule Monde featuring Trey Anastasio Band keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and drummer Russ Lawton will perform a New Year’s Eve concert at Nectar’s in Burlington, Vermont on December 31. Dopapod guitarist Rob Compa will be the pair’s special guest. Paczkowski and Lawton were supposed to embark on a...
Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the Parris Island Marine Band has prepared a virtual New Year’s Eve special performance for the community of Bridgeport and devoted fans. Ring in the New Year as the Band performs a compilation of pieces in a variety of genres including classical, patriotic, marches, contemporary pop, jazz, and holiday tunes!
Phish have announced that they will be postponing this year’s New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden to next April 20-23, 2022. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surging in New York City, we have made the very difficult decision to reschedule next week’s run of shows at Madison Square Garden.
Khruangbin’s hometown New Year’s Eve concert has been canceled. The show was slated to take place at Houston’s recently opened 713 Music Hall on December 31. Khruangbin’s NYE show was set to feature DJ sets by Aidan Kennedy and. . Tickets to the concert will be...
Looks like jazz lovers in Akron will have to ring in the New Year at home. The Blu Jazz+ nightclub has announced it is canceling its planned festivities Friday night that were to feature Theron Brown as headliner, as COVID cases in the region reach all-time highs. "The health and...
Phish have announced details of a livestreamed event on New Year’s Eve, which will see them perform three full sets. The announcement comes after the band had to cancel their scheduled in-person year-ending concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden due to a rise in COVID cases across the United States.
Galactic‘s traditional New Year’s Eve concert at Tipitina’s will be featured in a nugs.net livestream. The broadcast airs live from New Orleans starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on December 31. The hometown band, who purchased Tipitina's in 2018, will be augmented by vocalist Anjelika ‘Jelly’...
Out of an abundance of caution, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is postponing his Albany New Year's Eve show to spring 2022. As we deal with the latest surge of COVID, this is a scenario we were all hoping to avoid. Comedian Sebastian Mansicalco and his team have announced his remaining shows...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can head over to Panama City Beach on December 31st to enjoy two different opportunities to welcome in the New Year. The streets of Pier Park will be closed off to traffic for free live music, entertainment, fireworks, and good cheer. There will...
UPDATE (12/28): After cancelling their New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden, Phish will ring in 2022 with a special free livestream show Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel, LivePhish.com, and SiriusXM’s Phish Radio. The special concert — which will feature three full sets — is part of Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie” series, and as such the band has provided complementary recipes for fans to cook at home. The lemon-themed menu includes Trey Anastasio’s special lemonade, a whole roasted chicken with lemon and herbs, a lemon pasta for vegetarians, and lemon bars for desert.
Miami ultimate beachfront oasis, Joia Beach, will be ringing in 2022 with a special affair, One Night In Paradise. The evening will feature music by world renowned DJ, Stretch Armstrong, alongside extraordinary live entertainment, a host of surprises, and a decadent multi-course meal. Served family-style, the menu will feature offerings...
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Earlier this month, we stopped by a Bristol home that was decked out in lights. It is an amazing light display called 'Lights on Rosewood' and it made it to the semi-finals of the 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' holiday light contest. On Tuesday morning, the...
Head over to the Carver Branch Library for a special story time and confetti popper craft this Thursday, Dec. 30. Get your little ones excited for New Year’s with this story and craft. Shante Keys and the New Year’s Peas by Gail Piernas-Davenport will be read before the craft. Children will then be provided with supplies like paper tubes, confetti and balloons to make their own New Year’s poppers that they can use to celebrate the holiday.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beach Boys’ New Year’s Eve concert at Mohegan Sun has been postponed, the venue announced Tuesday. Mohegan Sun said the event was postponed “due to an abundance of caution” and will be rescheduled. Tickets would be honored on the rescheduled date, the venue said. No additional information was provided.
Twiddle postponed their New Year’s Eve concert at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. The decision came after a member of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19. Twiddle moved their December 31 show at The Palladium to February 19. Tickets to the New Year’s Eve concert will...
NEW YORK — Phish announced Thursday the band would postpone its annual run of New Year's Eve concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City due to the COVID-19 omicron variant. The sold-out concerts will be moved to April, according to a statement from the band. "With the...
