The Barton community’s generosity seems to know no bounds. A Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club community drive has resulted in record amounts of giving to children across Barton County and beyond. This year’s Rosewood AKTION Club coloring book and crayon drive netted 1,487 coloring books and 604 boxes of crayons. That’s more than 1,000 more coloring books than the drive has ever received, along with more than 140 boxes of crayons over the previous record amount collected last year.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO