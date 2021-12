Rome, N.Y. — A bank in Oneida County was robbed Tuesday, a week after an unsuccessful robbery was reported at the same location, police said. The NBT Bank, 853 Black River Blvd. in Rome, was robbed Tuesday at about 4:09 p.m., and the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 21, according to news releases issued by the Rome Police Department.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO