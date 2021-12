The city of Worcester has started its free drop-off service for city residents to dispose their non-artificial Christmas trees. Residents of Worcester can dispose their Christmas tree at three locations in the city — 1065 Millbury St., 290 Chandler St. and 370 Clark St. — through Jan. 9. All trees must be non-artificial in order to be dropped off. Trees will not be collected at a residents’ home. No other yard waste will be accepted at the three locations.

