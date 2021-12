News you do not want to wake up to on Christmas morning is the death of a loved one. Former Police Chief Don Dixon, 71, has been reported dead as of this morning. Dixon was named Chief of Police in Lake Charles on January 1, 2002. Prior to his LCPD position, he was the Senior Resident Agent of the Lake Charles FBI. Dixon spent 30 years as an FBI agent and was certified as FBI Instructor in Firearms, defensive tactics, SWAT, counter-sniper activities, and tactics, and was on the tactical team for the 2002 Superbowl.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO