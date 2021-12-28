ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Residents alert police who make arrest in another KC killing

 22 hours ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in a Kansas City killing after residents came forward to tell police of the man's possible involvement in the crime....

greatbendpost.com

Great Bend Post

Kansas burglary suspect found hiding in utility closet

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas burglary suspect after he was found hiding in the utility closet. Just after 3:30p.m. Monday, 9fficers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

6 including young child in Kan. home during drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:12a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to check shots in the area of the Hunter's Glen neighborhood near 45th Street North and K-96 Highway in the city of Maize, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Man who escaped Kan. jail sentenced for double murder

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two individuals in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Fleming in Cherokee County District Court. Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 50 years. Hopkins last month pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man dead after struck by several vehicles

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. Preliminary investigation indicates that a man was in the street...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after van, pickup crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford Transit van driven by Joe Scott Markus, 46, Partridge, was southbound on Kansas 14. After stopping at the stop sign at Kansas 156, the...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kan. man injured, jailed after Christmas Eve fishing pole dispute

MANHATTAN—One man was injured during a reported altercation involving fishing poles on Christmas Eve in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police locate vehicle, driver in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Just after 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, was found suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one leg. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with life threatening injuries.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/28)

BOOKED: Gefferey Palacio on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a no bond; and Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a no bond. BOOKED: Trenton Stueder on Barton County District Court case for burglary and felony interference with LEO, bond set at...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID skeletal remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had been missing for nearly two years. A man looking for deer antlers found the remains Dec. 22. Police said Monday...
BRANSON, MO
