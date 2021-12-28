Teach them to be givers -- and be an example

It was Christmas 1988 if I remember correctly. I challenged the kids at our church to learn a little more clearly what it was like to “give your best” like God did when He gave His only begotten Son, Jesus. I told them that we had the names of 3 very needy families with children who wouldn’t have any presents if we didn’t provide them. Part of the challenge however, was that they couldn’t go buy something new; they had to give something that was dear to their heart. The more that they wanted to learn about God’s love, the dearer the item had to be to them. And that if they absolutely wanted to learn the most from this Christmas giving opportunity, the item had to be the dearest thing that they owned. Oh, one final detail. Whatever was given couldn’t be replaced and if someone did replace it, the child couldn’t accept it. That was the challenge. Why? Because it wouldn’t really be giving.

