White Lake Charter Township, MI

Metro Detroit weather: Expect to face a slippery commute tonight

By Detroit Free Press
 22 hours ago
Expect a snowy commute on the way home Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in White Lake is calling for a 1-2 inch accumulation of wet snow south of Interstate 69. Some areas could see higher snow totals.

Any precipitation is expected to taper off around midnight, according to the agency, with temperatures falling to about 30 degrees.

Dry weather moves in on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s, but rain returns Wednesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to warm up by New Year's Eve with a high of 46 degrees in the forecast, with a strong chance of showers on New Year's Day and a high of 45 degrees before the thermometer drops sharply by Sunday, with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 17.

