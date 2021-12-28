ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Municipal Round Up Dec. 27 – Jan. 3

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 1 day ago

Hinton – The Summers County Public Library is hosting a family-friendly News Years’ event on Dec 31 starting at 11:30 a.m.
The National Guard is providing free COVID-19 testing in the old Magic Mart parking lot on Monday, Dec. 27.

Lewisburg – The Shanghai Parade, scheduled for Jan. 1 has been canceled.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available in the State Fair parking lot between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30, 30 and Jan. 2.
COVID-19 testing and vaccines as well as flu vaccines are available at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic. Call 304-645-3220 for an appointment.

Ronceverte – Friday’s trash will be picked up with Thursday’s. The City asks that trash be out extra early on Thursday because the pickup must be completed by 1 p.m.
Ronceverte City Hall will be closed for a half-day on Dec. 30 and all day on Dec. 31.
The City has a new website www.cityofroncevertewv.gov. It is still under construction but is available.

Alderson – There will be a family-friendly New Years’ Eve event with fireworks in Alderson on Dec 31 between 7 and 9 p.m.

Marlinton – The books ale at the McClinit Library in Marlinton is coming to a close at the end of the month.

Rupert – The Rupert Library will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holiday.

*All areas with MTA service – Mountain Transit Authority (MTA) will be closed on Dec. 31. For more information call 304-872-5872.

The post Municipal Round Up Dec. 27 – Jan. 3 appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Christmas Parade of Lights to Brighten Summers County

After one of the hardest years in recent history, local emergency responders came together to hold a Christmas Parade of Lights in 2020. With another difficult year coming to a close, they have once again decided to light local communities with decorated emergency vehicles. The Christmas Parade of Lights will begin in Pence Springs, go through Talcott, and end in Forest Hill. The trek will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Anyone who would like to drive their decorated vehicle through the parade is asked to be at Talcott Fire Department before 6 p.m. prior to lineup. Anyone who does not live directly on the parade route, but wishes to view the procession is invited to park in open, public areas beside the road. However, organizers ask that anyone parking along the road please "stay in or around your vehicle." The post Christmas Parade of Lights to Brighten Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Portion of Street to be Closed During Festival in Hinton

Temple Street in Hinton will be closed from Second Avenue to Third Avenue between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 This is to ensure the safety of those attending Hinton's Hometown Christmas Festival. Please make sure no vehicles are parked in this area during this timeframe. In addition, the Train Museum Parking lot will also be closed throughout the day on Dec. 4. Event organizers ask that no vehicles be parked in the lot on this date. The post Portion of Street to be Closed During Festival in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
398
Followers
304
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy