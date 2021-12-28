Hinton – The Summers County Public Library is hosting a family-friendly News Years’ event on Dec 31 starting at 11:30 a.m.

The National Guard is providing free COVID-19 testing in the old Magic Mart parking lot on Monday, Dec. 27.

Lewisburg – The Shanghai Parade, scheduled for Jan. 1 has been canceled.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available in the State Fair parking lot between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30, 30 and Jan. 2.

COVID-19 testing and vaccines as well as flu vaccines are available at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic. Call 304-645-3220 for an appointment.

Ronceverte – Friday’s trash will be picked up with Thursday’s. The City asks that trash be out extra early on Thursday because the pickup must be completed by 1 p.m.

Ronceverte City Hall will be closed for a half-day on Dec. 30 and all day on Dec. 31.

The City has a new website www.cityofroncevertewv.gov. It is still under construction but is available.

Alderson – There will be a family-friendly New Years’ Eve event with fireworks in Alderson on Dec 31 between 7 and 9 p.m.

Marlinton – The books ale at the McClinit Library in Marlinton is coming to a close at the end of the month.

Rupert – The Rupert Library will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holiday.

*All areas with MTA service – Mountain Transit Authority (MTA) will be closed on Dec. 31. For more information call 304-872-5872.

The post Municipal Round Up Dec. 27 – Jan. 3 appeared first on The Hinton News .