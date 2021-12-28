Gallatin firefighters install free smoke detectors in residents' homes

"When was the last time you checked the batteries in your smoke detector?"

It's a question Gallatin firefighters are asking the public during the holiday season.

Heading into the new year, Gallatin firefighters urge residents to test, replace or install smoke detectors inside homes following the city's campaign to install more free smoke alarms in 2022 through the "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" program.

This year, 122 smoke detectors were installed by firefighters, Gallatin city officials said.

"Having a smoke alarm is essential for home safety as even a small fire can be devastating," Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said in an earlier press release.

"Whatever your situation, all you have to do is contact our Fire Marshal and we’ll make sure your home is safer for the next ten years."

In conjunction with fire safety education and other fire prevention methods, working smoke detectors decrease the number of fire fatalities.

In 2020, the state recorded 101 fire fatalities, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Fire fatalities in 2019: 92

Fire fatalities in 2018: 98

Get Alarmed, Tennessee!

Through the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program, Gallatin Fire Department installs free smoke detectors in local residents' homes who can’t afford them or need assistance connecting them properly.

Launched nearly a decade ago, "Get Alarmed, TN!" provides grant-funded fire safety education and 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to participating fire departments, administered by the State Fire Marshal's Office. The in-home education and installation program works to help reduce the risk of home fire deaths.

To date, more than 250,000 smoke alarms have been distributed to more than 550 participating fire departments across the state – averaging about 169 at-risk homes per week, according to TDCI.

"As emergency responders, we normally react when a fire or medical emergency is underway," Gallatin Fire Marshal Mark Hall said in an earlier press release.

"This program gives us the opportunity to prevent injury or property damage, and that’s a great use of our time and resources."

When installing smoke alarms in a home, Gallatin Fire Department officials remind consumers to test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button and replace all smoke alarms after 10 years.

Though it’s recommended to replace the entire smoke alarm right away if an alarm chirps — warning users of a low battery — for non-replaceable smoke alarms, only the battery should be replaced for smoke detectors with any other type of battery if the alarm chirps and replaced at least once a year for maintenance.

For those using smoke alarms hard-wired into the home, Gallatin Fire Department officials recommend continuing to use that type of smoke alarm due to the alarm’s ability to detect fires anywhere in the home and activate every alarm in the house.

Contact Fire Marshal Mark Hall at (615) 452-2771 for more information about receiving a free smoke detector installed by a Gallatin firefighter.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.