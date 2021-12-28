Gallatin's 'Mrs. Claus' returns another year to pay $20k in residents' past due electric, utility bills

"Mrs. Claus" is back in Gallatin — and once again, this anonymous business owner is supporting needy families during the holiday season.

How?

By making their past due utility bills disappear.

The donor and her children recently gifted $20,000 in electric and water bill payments to more than 250 unsuspecting Gallatin residents. They families were facing service disconnections during the holidays, city officials said.

"It’s this kind of caring and support that really captures the spirit of the season," Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said in an earlier press release.

While her identify is a local mystery, it is known that the longtime Gallatin resident was previously inspired by a news story that she saw from another part of the country.

She decided to bring the same joy to residents of Gallatin.

Last year, she donated more than $7,000 during the holiday season to support past-due Gallatin Public Utilities accounts of 60 residents, including restoring disconnected services. Within days, a donation of more than $10,000 to the Gallatin Department of Electricity followed, covering outstanding bills for about 120 residents just before New Year’s Eve.

City officials believe the donor's goal is to inspire others to do something kind and unexpected for others during the holiday season.

It's working.

A second anonymous donor recently donated $3,000 to Gallatin Public Utilities — noting that the generosity was inspired by Gallatin's Mrs. Claus.

Gallatin Public Utilities welcomes year-round gifts of all amounts.

Through programs such as Operation Round Up, GPU customers can round up monthly bills to the next highest dollar to support financially distressed families.

Gallatin residents

in need of assistance can apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provided by the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency.

Interested applicants can call the MCCAA Sumner County Outreach office at (615) 452-7570 or visit Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for more information.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.