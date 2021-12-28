Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey's inauguration to take place virtually

The inauguration for Pittsburgh’s 61st Mayor will look different in 2022.

In a press release from Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey’s team, it was announced that Gainey’s introduction as Mayor will take place virtually. After taking guidance from public health officials, the ceremony will not be in-person.

Beginning on Sunday, January 2, an interfaith prayer for Pittsburgh’s future will take place at 3 p.m. The live stream link can be found here .

On Monday, January 3, the inaugurating and swearing-in ceremony will commence. Community members who wish to view the event can find those links on the City of Pittsburgh’s social media channels.

Gainey defeated Mayor Bill Peduto in May’s primary. He is set to become the first African-American Mayor of Pittsburgh. Gainey is also the first to defeat an incumbent Pittsburgh mayor since 1933.

