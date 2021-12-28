Some Palm Beach events shift gears amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The rising COVID-19 numbers spurred by the rapid spread of the omicron variant has some organizations rethinking their events for the season — and one synagogue moving services outdoors.

Among the groups calling off events in recent days is the United Way of Palm Beach, which has canceled its Campaign Luncheon, scheduled for Jan. 19 at The Breakers, "due to rising COVID cases and the spreading Omicron variant."

American Friends of the Hebrew University said Monday it had moved its annual Scopus Gala from Jan. 15 to April 4, just days after a postponement from the Birthright Israel Foundation, which has rescheduled its Jan. 19 event honoring its co-founder, Charles Bronfman, to March 10.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach Synagogue said Monday it will move its Friday and Saturday services outdoors. "Because of the omicron (variant), people are concerned about being indoors," Rabbi Moshe Scheiner said.

With the May purchase of the adjacent building that used to house Bistro Chez Jean-Pierre and its parking lot, the synagogue has the space to hold outdoor services, he said. The temple will decide each week whether to continue to hold services outdoors or move them back inside, he said.

As of Tuesday, the Daily News had not learned of any cancellations of planned New Year's Eve events. But the already announced changes to the events calendar could be the harbinger of things to come, following an almost 400% increase in COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County over the past week, according to federal data reported Monday.

The staggering rise in cases — from 2,384 cases the week before to 11,812 in the week ending Sunday, a jump of more than 395% — was mirrored by almost as large an increase statewide in coronavirus infections.

New cases leaped in Florida over the week, rising 332.9%, with 124,865 cases reported. The previous week had 28,841 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Palm Beach County has reported a total of 246,123 cases.

In Florida, 127 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 194 people were reported dead.

The omicron variant of the COVID virus, only recently identified in South Africa, is distinguished by its high contagiousness. As of Dec. 18, the variant accounted for 73% of all cases in the United States, CDC figures show.

Town of Palm Beach officials said last week that they are closely monitoring the situation and plan to discuss it further at the Town Council meeting Jan. 11. The town, however, can do little on a local level to curb the spread of the virus, officials have said. In an executive order issued May 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis invalidated local COVID-19 emergency orders, which the town had used earlier in the pandemic to close beaches, institute a local mask mandate and enact a curfew.

The rise in infections has spurred an increase in testing, and demand for tests.

The latest changes for events on the island came after previously reported news that The Breakers had canceled its New Year's Eve Fantasy Bash in favor of safer, socially distanced celebrations at some of its smaller venues.

"We prioritize the well-being of our team, guests, club members and community. In turn, we are grateful to have earned their trust. For that reason, we always take a careful, long-term approach to business," Caroline Scarpinato, director of event sales at The Breakers, told the Daily News earlier this month.

The decision was not a last-minute one, Scarpinato said.

"In fact, it was earlier this summer when The Breakers finalized the decision to host smaller New Year's Eve events and celebrations at some of our restaurants," she added.

Bascom-Palmer Eye Institute, meanwhile, has canceled its its January Medical Luncheon and its annual fundraiser at The Mar-a-Lago Club in February.

Bascom-Palmer has "always been committed to the highest standards of care to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, staff, families, and friends," said Dr. Eduardo C. Alfonso, director of the institute. "We will continue to maintain these standards in our health care settings, as well as at future events, when they can safely be held."

Staff writer Andrew J. Davis contributed to this report.