El Segundo, CA

El Segundo firefighters rescue dog from Pacific Coast Highway

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 23 hours ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KNX) –El Segundo firefighters rescued a dog on the Pacific Coast Highway on Monday.

The department said the dog was found on the overpass of the 105 freeway.

The dog did bite one of the firefighters, but his injuries were minor.

Doggie rescue! T32 with the grab of a dog who somehow found itself on the the overpass of the 105 freeway east of PCH....

Posted by El Segundo Fire Department on Monday, December 27, 2021

