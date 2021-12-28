ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

3rd group Adopts-A-Street in Gallatin, collects 140 pounds of litter from road

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7Us1_0dXfhXF000

Gallatin First Church of the Nazarene volunteers on Dec. 4 collected 140 pounds of litter along Lock 4 Road, part of the city’s ongoing Adopt-A-Street program.

Soda bottles. Old newspapers.

Fast food waste, plastic bags and discarded face masks.

Even old shoes.

The church is the third group to adopt a street in Gallatin’s city limits within the last 12 months — following the program’s first participant, Freedom Church of Gallatin, back in July.

So far, more than 200 volunteers have collected nearly 5,000 pounds of trash this year through local volunteer events.

Volunteers joined in cleaning up the city after Isabelle Rector, a high school junior, brought the idea to First Church of the Nazarene's community council – a seven-member group that evaluates ideas for community service.

"I think the goal of the church in general I feel like is to reach out to the community, and there’s no better way to show what you believe in than to act it out," Rector, 16, said in an earlier press release.

"We can tell people all day long the things we believe in, but actually going out and doing them shows people that’s who we are."

Sounds good to Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown.

Brown and other city officials want litter to be eliminated, helping to beautify the city.

"It’s not a good look, it’s embarrassing and it’s heartbreaking," Brown said in an earlier press release. "The city simply can’t keep up with the amount of litter, so we have to change some bad habits and continue to pick up after those who aren’t there yet."

One reason Rector's church chose to engage in litter pick up, she said, is that all ages are able to participate.

While in-transit to the Sumner County Resource Authority, Gallatin Police encourage residents hauling trash to keep it contained.

Volunteers interested in participating in the Adopt-a-Street program — the program is organized by Gallatin Public Works — must adopt a segment of a major street for a minimum of one year and participate in scheduled cleanups no less than four times a year, collecting litter on both sides of the road. Training is available for volunteers.

In recognition of their efforts, a sign will be installed honoring the volunteers' commitment to the program and community, officials said.

To learn more about Adopt-a-Street, contact Public Works Administrative Assistant Dianna Johnson at dianna.johnson@gallatintn.gov or (615) 451-5909.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Gallatin, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Gallatin, TN
Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Litter#Food Waste#3rd Group#Gallatin First Church Of#Community Council#Gallatin Police#Gallatin Public Works
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

607
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy