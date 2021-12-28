3rd group Adopts-A-Street in Gallatin, collects 140 pounds of litter from road

Gallatin First Church of the Nazarene volunteers on Dec. 4 collected 140 pounds of litter along Lock 4 Road, part of the city’s ongoing Adopt-A-Street program.

Soda bottles. Old newspapers.

Fast food waste, plastic bags and discarded face masks.

Even old shoes.

The church is the third group to adopt a street in Gallatin’s city limits within the last 12 months — following the program’s first participant, Freedom Church of Gallatin, back in July.

So far, more than 200 volunteers have collected nearly 5,000 pounds of trash this year through local volunteer events.

Volunteers joined in cleaning up the city after Isabelle Rector, a high school junior, brought the idea to First Church of the Nazarene's community council – a seven-member group that evaluates ideas for community service.

"I think the goal of the church in general I feel like is to reach out to the community, and there’s no better way to show what you believe in than to act it out," Rector, 16, said in an earlier press release.

"We can tell people all day long the things we believe in, but actually going out and doing them shows people that’s who we are."

Sounds good to Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown.

Brown and other city officials want litter to be eliminated, helping to beautify the city.

"It’s not a good look, it’s embarrassing and it’s heartbreaking," Brown said in an earlier press release. "The city simply can’t keep up with the amount of litter, so we have to change some bad habits and continue to pick up after those who aren’t there yet."

One reason Rector's church chose to engage in litter pick up, she said, is that all ages are able to participate.

While in-transit to the Sumner County Resource Authority, Gallatin Police encourage residents hauling trash to keep it contained.

Volunteers interested in participating in the Adopt-a-Street program — the program is organized by Gallatin Public Works — must adopt a segment of a major street for a minimum of one year and participate in scheduled cleanups no less than four times a year, collecting litter on both sides of the road. Training is available for volunteers.

In recognition of their efforts, a sign will be installed honoring the volunteers' commitment to the program and community, officials said.

To learn more about Adopt-a-Street, contact Public Works Administrative Assistant Dianna Johnson at dianna.johnson@gallatintn.gov or (615) 451-5909.

