Nacogdoches receives second grant to finish improvements to Pilgrim’s Sportsplex

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has received another grant award to make additional improvements to the Pilgrim’s Sportsplex, according to a release on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the city was gifted a donation from Pilgrim’s Pride for improvement in exchange for re-naming the facility to Pilgrim’s Sportsplex. Repairs included a restroom, improved fencing, safety lighting, field netting, a scoreboard and improvements to the parking lot.

The second donation includes adding sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and improving field drainage as well as soccer nets.

Staff members are beginning to coordinate with local contractors so they can “be completed in a timely manner” while also ensuring the adult soccer program can continue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.