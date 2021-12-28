Millersville development: 292 homes approved; new townhome plan moves forward

Millersville has approved a plan to build 292 homes off Bethel Road as preparations are being made to begin the first phase.

Bethel Ridge is the name of the development planned for 205 single-family detached homes and 87 townhome units on about 155 acres near Interstate 65.

The first phase will be 57 single-family homes, said Michael Natelli of Natelli Communities. Ryan Homes will be the builder of the single-family homes.

Hopes are to break ground in the first quarter of 2022, but timing is still in motion, Natelli said. Three or four phases are expected.

All homes will have individual residential fire sprinklers, Millersville Building Official and Planning Consultant Andrew Pieri said.

The price range is expected to range from around $300,000 to above $400,000, Natelli said. Homes would range from 1,296 to 2,200 square feet.

Bethel Ridge also has a commercial area that will front Bethel Road. Commercial plans are “still conceptual, there are still a lot of details to work through as far as actual uses,” Natelli said.

42 townhomes proposed

Millersville commissioners have approved a rezoning request that would pave the way for a townhome development with plans for 42 units.

The 7-acre site is at 1485 Highway 31W, roughly 1,000 feet from Bethel Road according to Daryl Adler of Vista Land Company.

A site plan will still need city approval.

Plans are to use about 3 to 3.5 acres of the land for the development where the terrain is flatter, Adler said. The current plan is for seven buildings with six townhome units each. Designs are still being finalized, but plans are for each unit to have a garage, Adler said.

“We’re not putting in an entry level project, it will be a step-up,” Adler said.

The development will have a main road, dumpster kiosk and plans for a bus lane in front of the development for school buses to load and unload students off a main road.

Vista Land is in discussions with a builder if the project is approved.

Commercial projects

A convenience store and car wash is approved for 1069 Louisville Highway near Goodlettsville’s city limits.

A new redbox+ franchise that specializes in providing dumpsters and portable bathrooms in one unit is expected to open at 1273 Rader Road in January. The redbox+ franchise is owned by husband and wife Bob Vriend and Leila Tsaroumis.

