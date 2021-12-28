ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rep. Jayapal fails with radical tactics on a radical spending bill

By Quin Hillyer, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 22 hours ago

Hard-left U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, who penned a nasty Washington Post column this week, should learn some things from West Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and from the late, legendary Sens. Bob Dole and John McCain. This also means she should listen to what she...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
State
Utah State
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Says America Won’t Be ‘Model of Democracy’ If Voting Rights Are Not Passed

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that America will no longer be the “role model” of democracy for the world if Congress fails to pass an elections bill. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin again ruined Democrats’ hope of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Democrats have switched their focus to voting rights legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Denver Post

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Joe Lieberman
Person
John Mccain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

These 10 races could determine control of the Senate in 2022

Midterm Senate campaigns are a nasty, expensive exercise, and 2022 will push them to new heights. Democrats lead the chamber — split 50-50 when factoring in the two independents who caucus with them — with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Churning out President Joe Biden’s agenda and other progressive legislation has been a challenge with centrists like Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to appease.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Register Citizen

Harry Reid, a Take-No-Prisoners Champion of the Democratic Party, Dead at 82

Harry Reid, the by-turns scrappy, mild-mannered and acid-tongued former Democratic Senate leader, has died of pancreatic cancer. Reid was 82. Reid was a dominating figure in Democratic politics for decades, using his home base in Nevada to rise to the top of the Senate. As majority leader from 2007 to 2015, Reid proved a steady hand, guiding passage of the bank bailouts, the Recovery Act and the Dodd/Frank re-regulation of Wall Street. He also won the landmark passage of Obamacare in 2010. Serving in Congress for more than three decades, Reid left his mark by building a political machine that has turned the once-purple state dependably blue. His political clout also helped halt construction of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository outside sprawling Las Vegas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Washington Post#Bbb#Democratic
Victoria Advocate

Sen. Joe Manchin rescues the Democrats

The following editorial published on Dec. 20 in the Wall Street Journal:. The Wall Street Journal on Sen. Joe Manchin rescuing the Democrats:. Joe Manchin’s decision on Sunday to oppose the Build Back Better Act is a service to the country, sparing it from huge tax increases and new entitlements that would fan inflation and erode the incentive for Americans to work. Paradoxically, it is also a blessing for Democrats if they get the message, and it offers President Biden a chance to reboot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ted Cruz and the Republican Party's next-in-line problem

Nearly a decade ago, former Sen. Rick Santorum ran a surprisingly competitive presidential campaign, before ultimately coming up short against former Gov. Mitt Romney. As the 2016 cycle approached, the Pennsylvania Republican saw himself as a national frontrunner — since he was the next in line, which in GOP politics, often has real meaning.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Kamala suggests people who criticize her are RACIST and that she is being targeted because she's the first woman of color to be VP: Hits back at claim she's been shouldered with impossible portfolio 'I have not been set up to fail'

Kamala Harris speculated Sunday that the criticism of her last year could be because she is the first female and first minority to hold the office of Vice President of the United States. 'Let me just tell you, if you talk about being the first or being – maybe it's...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy