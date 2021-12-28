ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
33-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Westchester House Fire

By Kathy Reakes
 1 day ago
The homes before the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly igniting a fire that severely damaged a home and spread to a neighboring residence.

Shawn Gaillard, age 33, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 23, for the fire on South 7th Avenue three days earlier.

On Monday, Dec. 20 around 11:30 a.m., while on patrol in the area of South 7th Avenue and Sandford Boulevard, officers found the house located at 505 South 7th Ave., fully engulfed in flames, according to the Mount Vernon Police.

Officers on the scene also saw the fire spread to the adjacent house located at 507 South 7th Ave., police said.

Officers made entry into 507 South 7th Ave. and got one resident out safely.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department arrived on the scene and with the help of the New Rochelle Fire Department and Pelham Fire Department, were able to bring the fire under control and contain it to 505 and 507 South 7th Avenue, police said.

Both locations sustained major damage.

Upon further investigation by the Mount Vernon Fire Department and a Westchester County Police Arson investigator, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set, so the fire was deemed arson.

A follow-up investigation by Mount Vernon Police detectives led to Gaillard who was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Gaillard was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

