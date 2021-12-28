Would-be thief arrested after smashing LI supermarket window: police

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — Cops on Long Island stopped a burglary-in-progress and apprehended a would-be thief at a supermarket in Nassau County early Tuesday morning.

Police officers on patrol in Point Lookout heard a ringing alarm at The Point Supermarket on Lido Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. and immediately responded to the scene, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man standing in front of the store next to a window that had been smashed.

After an investigation, officers arrested the man, identified as 20-year-old Christopher Stringer, and charged him with burglary, criminal mischief, petit larceny, possession of burglar’s tools and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Authorities did not say if any property was removed from the supermarket before cops arrived on the scene.

Stringer is scheduled to be arraigned in Hempstead Tuesday afternoon.