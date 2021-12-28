Would-be thief arrested after smashing LI supermarket window: police
POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — Cops on Long Island stopped a burglary-in-progress and apprehended a would-be thief at a supermarket in Nassau County early Tuesday morning.
Police officers on patrol in Point Lookout heard a ringing alarm at The Point Supermarket on Lido Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. and immediately responded to the scene, according to officials.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man standing in front of the store next to a window that had been smashed.
After an investigation, officers arrested the man, identified as 20-year-old Christopher Stringer, and charged him with burglary, criminal mischief, petit larceny, possession of burglar’s tools and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Authorities did not say if any property was removed from the supermarket before cops arrived on the scene.
Stringer is scheduled to be arraigned in Hempstead Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 8