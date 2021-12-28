New York among top states people moved to, away from in 2021: report

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Movement across the U.S. has been in flux throughout the pandemic — and it shows with a survey marking New York as among the country’s most moved to and moved away from states.

A Move.org survey found that about 20% of Americans moved in 2021 — and 20% also moved to another state, a 6% increase from 2020.

The survey ranked the top states people moved to and away from, with New York appearing on both lists.

New York was the No. 3 state people moved away from, and the No. 9 state people moved to. In the 2020 edition of this survey , New York was No. 2 moved away from and No. 9 moved to.

New Jersey also appeared on the list as the No. 8 state people moved away from.

Here are the full lists:

TOP STATES PEOPLE MOVED AWAY FROM:

1. California

2. Texas

3. New York

4. Illinois

5. Florida

6. Washington

7. Colorado

8. New Jersey

9. Pennsylvania

10. Oregon

TOP STATES PEOPLE MOVED TO:

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. California

4. North Carolina

5. Colorado

6. Arizona

7. Georgia

8. Washington

9. New York

10. South Carolina

The survey spoke to 1,000 people, finding that 27% of respondents moved 500-1,000 miles and 17% moved 1,000-2,000 miles. But still, 43% moved within the same city, and 35% in the same state.

The most prevalent reason for moving was family reasons, followed by career-related decisions. Many also cited political reasons or lower taxes as secondary reasons for their decision.