ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Correction: Historical Markers story

Courier News
 1 day ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 27, 2021, about an...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Historical marker placed at site of first seat of justice

Two hundred years after Pike County was founded, a historical marker was placed in China Grove near the site of the first seat of county government. Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan spoke briefly to open the ceremony. Sullivan said the first county seat was located at the home of Andrew Townsend, near the Merriweather Trail in China Grove. The marker was placed in the Concord and China Grove Cemetery, where Townsend and some of his descendants are buried.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC12

State historical marker to be dedicated in Essex County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker recalling the lynching of an African American man will be dedicated this weekend. The marker recalls the lynching of Thomas Washington who allegedly attempted to assault the young daughter of a prominent white citizen in 1896. Washington was lynched on March 23,...
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
Times Daily

Correction: Homeland Security body cameras story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Dec. 21 about the use of body cameras by an investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security, The Associated Press erroneously reported that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix and Detroit were the first federal officers to wear body cams. Other federal agencies, including the Forest Service, deployed them earlier.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
abc17news.com

Correction: Nuclear Power Plans-Uranium story

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a story published December 14, 2021, about nuclear fuel and advanced reactors, The Associated Press erroneously reported where the Energy Department plans to spend $2.5 billion. The money will be spent on two advanced reactor demonstration projects, not a new program involving high-assay low enriched uranium needed to fuel them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Second Virginia Time Capsule From 1887 Opened, Revealing Rare Relics Of Past

A second time capsule found in Virginia revealed rare relics from the time of the Confederacy and after. The capsule was discovered in Richmond on Monday buried underneath the pedestal of where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood. Last week, another time capsule was found underneath the pedestal, but researchers only found a few books and a coin ― not at all what they had been expecting.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Footwear News

These States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage Starting in 2022 — What This Could Mean for Retail

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...
RETAIL
WETM

$33M approved for rail system improvements across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $700,000 was approved for rail freight improvement projects in Bradford County as part of a larger $33 million across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Wolf Administration Reviews 2021 PennDOT Construction Season

Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today highlighted major projects that had active work take place during the 2021 construction season in District 5, which includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties. “When PennDOT completes a project, whether big or small, it is making...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy