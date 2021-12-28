ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Jaguars request interviews with Bucs' Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles, Cowboys' Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn, among others

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSTIw_0dXfgMSM00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired first-year head coach Urban Meyer two weeks ago and the team has reportedly been very busy searching for his replacement.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team has requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, as well as Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Those are apparently just two of many names that the Jacksonville front office is considering.

Pelissero also reported that the Jaguars are scheduled to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson this week.

Meyer's scandal-filled 11-month tenure at the helm of the Jaguars was rocky from the start. Once the season began, things seemed to only get worse for the former Florida and Ohio State football coaching legend.

In October, a viral video that showed a young woman dancing suggestively against Meyer's leg at an Ohio bar was released. This came days after it was learned that Meyer did not fly home with his team from Cincinnati following a loss to the Bengals, a defeat that dropped the Jags to 0-4 at the time.

In the final week of Meyer's employment with the organization, former kicker Josh Lambo came forward with an allegation that Meyer not only bulled him, but kicked him during a practice earlier this season. On top of all of the off-the-field scandals, Jacksonville struggled just as much on the field this year, as they enter Week 17 with a league-worst 2-13 mark.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jaguars interested in Byron Leftwich, Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell as next HC?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a head start in their hunt for a new head coach and plan to start conducting interviews before the end of the 2021 season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team's initial list of candidates includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
Yardbarker

Brett Favre has request for Aaron Rodgers after surpassing his record

Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn Focused On Job At Hand

FRISCO, Texas – It's officially that time of the year. Thanks to a change to the NFL’s rulebook this fall, teams with head coaching vacancies are allowed to interview candidates from around the league during the last two weeks of the season. If an assistant's employer club gives consent, teams with vacancies can conduct interviews during Week 17 and Week 18, just before the end of the regular season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Adam Schefter
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys cannot afford to lose Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

With rumors circulating that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is being considered for head coaching jobs, the franchise cannot afford to let that happen. This season, the Dallas Cowboys defense under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been one of the best in the league and a reason for their success. Quinn, a former head coach, has thrived in his new role, mainly due to essentially staying focused on one side of the ball as opposed to seeing the entire operation.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cowboys Coaching News

Now that the Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end, the Jaguars are on the hunt for their next head coach. According to recent interview requests, it appears Shad Kahn and the struggling organization are looking to explore the coordinator-to-head-coach pipeline. The Jaguars have reportedly requested permission...
NFL
The Flint Journal

Ex-Lions QB Kellen Moore among coordinators reportedly drawing interest from Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting moving on their quest to replace Urban Meyer, reportedly requesting interviews with several coordinators from around the league. That list includes former Lions quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The NFL Network reports the Jaguars also requested interviews with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Jaguars#American Football#Bucs#Espn#Ohio State#Bengals#Jags
SkySports

Byron Leftwich, Doug Pederson among Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach targets

Leftwich is among the coaches the Jaguars formally requested permission to interview for their vacancy at head coach, per multiple reports. The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, a former Jaguars quarterback, has never been a head coach. A first-round pick out of Marshall, Leftwich was the No 7 selection...
NFL
arcamax.com

Jaguars ask to interview both Bucs coordinators for their head coach opening

TAMPA, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars would like to interview both Bucs coordinators for their head coach opening. The Jags on Tuesday turned in paperwork requesting to speak to Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Leftwich, 41, has plenty of ties to the Jaguars....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Pewter Report

Jaguars Request To Interview Pair Of Bucs Coaches

According to multiple reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars are requesting to interview two Bucs coaches for their head coaching vacancy. Per the Tampa Bay Times Rick Stroud, the Jaguars have asked for permission to interview offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. ESPN’s Adam Schefter quickly added that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is on Jacksonville’s list too.
NFL
12up

Jaguars eyeing Kellen Moore as new head coach

With the Jacksonville Jaguars ready to hire a new coach, more and more names are popping up. As expected, though, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is being linked to the open job in this case. On Tuesday, it has been reported that the Jags have requested permission to interview...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy