Report: Jaguars request interviews with Bucs' Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles, Cowboys' Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn, among others

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired first-year head coach Urban Meyer two weeks ago and the team has reportedly been very busy searching for his replacement.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team has requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, as well as Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Those are apparently just two of many names that the Jacksonville front office is considering.

Pelissero also reported that the Jaguars are scheduled to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson this week.

Meyer's scandal-filled 11-month tenure at the helm of the Jaguars was rocky from the start. Once the season began, things seemed to only get worse for the former Florida and Ohio State football coaching legend.

In October, a viral video that showed a young woman dancing suggestively against Meyer's leg at an Ohio bar was released. This came days after it was learned that Meyer did not fly home with his team from Cincinnati following a loss to the Bengals, a defeat that dropped the Jags to 0-4 at the time.

In the final week of Meyer's employment with the organization, former kicker Josh Lambo came forward with an allegation that Meyer not only bulled him, but kicked him during a practice earlier this season. On top of all of the off-the-field scandals, Jacksonville struggled just as much on the field this year, as they enter Week 17 with a league-worst 2-13 mark.