ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CDC changes guidance on isolation, quarantine: what you need to know

By Lindsay Stone
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3smd_0dXffowN00

The CDC is shortening isolation restrictions for those who test positive with COVID-19.

This comes as the new omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

“W​​e’re updating the guidelines again because our science has evolved,” said Dr. Brian Dixon, Director of Public Health Informatics at the Regenstrief Institute .

Health officials are cutting the isolation period for a person who tests positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.

“So if for example, if you test positive COVID-19, you need to isolate for five days,” Dr. Dixon said. “After that it’s five days of wearing a mask.”

Dr. Dixon says the new guidelines are designed to help you sooner get back to normal life.

“What we’ve learned from the science is that people are generally infectious either before they show any symptoms of COVID-19,” Dr. Dixon said. “Or within that first sort of, you know, 48 to 72 hour period, if they’re asymptomatic.”

The CDC previously stated a person was contagious for at least 10 days, but new research shows a person is contagious for 7 to 10 days.

“But there’s still a possibility that someone’s infectious at day nine, which is why we want them to wear a mask,” Dr. Dixon said.

“Viruses in general change all the time,” said Claire Roembke, manager of infection prevention for Franciscan Health Central Indiana.

Roembke points to the dominant omicron variant as one reason for the changing guidelines.

“It sounds like to me that it’s based on Omicron itself, and the ability to transmit,” Roembke said.

Experts still say the best way to protect yourself is vaccination.

“If you look at how you stop those mutations, that’s where treatment vaccination, where they talk about herd immunity, those are the ways that we stop those mutations and transmissions,” Roembke said.

Doctors say viruses in general change all the time and guidelines typically change with it.

They predict we could see updated guidance in the spring when students are back in classroom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

State health experts report need for rapid tests outpaces supply

FISHERS, Ind. — Local healthcare providers admit there are not enough rapid tests to meet the demand. In Fishers alone, more than 600 Hoosiers made appointments today for testing through the public health department. “We can’t meet that demand, as you’re hearing all over the country,” Monica Heltz, Public Health Director at the Fishers Health […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

7,967 new COVID-19 cases, 58 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 7,967 new positive coronavirus cases and 58 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.3% with a rate of 24.4% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.4% of samples tested this month, according […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Health experts ask Hoosiers to reconsider their New Year’s Eve plans after post-Christmas testing surge

INDIANAPOLIS — On the first Monday after the Christmas holiday weekend, Hoosiers reported waiting in hour-long lines at testing sites across Central Indiana. “We get all of those positive results,” said Shandy Dearth, director of the Center for Public Health Practice at IUPUI’s Fairbanks School of Public Health. “So the last few days we’ve had […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

Why it might be time to upgrade your mask during this latest Omicron surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Local doctors and health experts say some Hoosiers may want to upgrade their masks to minimize their risk of COVID-19 infection. Daily COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to climb in Indiana and Dr. Graham Carlos, Executive Medical Director at Eskenazi Health, said that is likely due to the emerging omicron variant. “The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dixon
FOX59

Depression becomes more accepted, according to new IU study

Results of a new IU study show people are becoming more accepting of those suffering from mental illness, specifically depression.  The study tracked people’s perception of the illness over time and recently showed a big drop in stigma for the disorder.  “I think this is one of the things we’ve been working on for a long time and it’s probably […]
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX59

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

(AP) — Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Weather#Public Health Informatics#The Regenstrief Institute#Omicron
FOX59

Franciscan Health expands services for growing Burmese population in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Franciscan Health Foundation announced on Monday that they received a $184,190 grant from the Cigna Foundation so they can improve their outreach efforts for the growing Burmese community in Indianapolis. The grant will fund the Burmese Community Health Worker (BCHW), who will provide “culturally appropriate” one-on-one assistance for Burmese Franciscan Health clients […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Dip in statewide graduation rates showing continued impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — New data from the Indiana Department of Education shows fewer high schoolers are graduating, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to show substantial academic impacts. The data released Wednesday shows 86.69% of students in the Class of 2021 graduating. In comparison, before the pandemic, Indiana had an 87.29% graduation rate. The department […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX59

Live music venues continue COVID19 guidelines amid Omicron spread

INDIANAPOLIS — Local live performance venues around our region hope the health and safety measures in place prevent the virus’ spread over the next several weeks. Meanwhile, experts advise against gathering indoors with large groups as Omicron spreads. “Music has always kind of been there for us and I think it always will be,” HI-FI […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy