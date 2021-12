This Christmas week, a generous donation from the Wal-Mart Corporation helped buy more than a thousand toys for children here in the Adirondacks who are truly in need this holiday season. New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office forwarded on the donation and asked the United Way to go out and buy new toys and get them to about a dozen non-profit agencies that could make sure they were delivered to about 250 families before Christmas. Also, for the fifth straight year, Assemblyman Billy Jones asked his constituents to drop off new toys at his office in Plattsburgh, and they responded in a huge way. Hundreds of toys were piled up under the tree when volunteers from the Clinton County Christmas Bureau stopped by to gather them up earlier this week and get them out the door to families to get under the tree in time for Christmas.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO