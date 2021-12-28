Omicron Surge Drains Texas of Monoclonal Antibody Supply

SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple reports indicate that Texas has run out of COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies.

The supply of the antibody treatment is controlled by the federal government. As of Dec. 27 infusion centers across the state will be unable to offer treatments.

One of the main concoctions used in the treatment is Sotrovimab. Infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands have all gone through their supply. Sotrovimab is the only antibody treatment believed to be effective against the omicron variant.

Texas has run out of its supply of monoclonal antibodies, and infusion centers in the state will be unable to offer the treatment until more shipments are sent out in January.

Currently in Texas the Omicron variant has been spreading like wildfire. In San Angelo today the health department reported nearly 200 new positive cases.