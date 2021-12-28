ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Surge Drains Texas of Monoclonal Antibody Supply

By Matt Trammell
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple reports indicate that Texas has run out of COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies.

The supply of the antibody treatment is controlled by the federal government. As of Dec. 27 infusion centers across the state will be unable to offer treatments.

One of the main concoctions used in the treatment is Sotrovimab. Infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands have all gone through their supply. Sotrovimab is the only antibody treatment believed to be effective against the omicron variant.

Texas has run out of its supply of monoclonal antibodies, and infusion centers in the state will be unable to offer the treatment until more shipments are sent out in January.

Currently in Texas the Omicron variant has been spreading like wildfire. In San Angelo today the health department reported nearly 200 new positive cases. For more on today's COVID-19 numbers click here.

San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections Continue to Surge In San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The coronavirus surge continues in Tom Green County as officials report a whopping 173 new infections in one day. According to the report, the vast majority of cases were found in adult patients. The report also shows 144 of the 173 cases belong to residents of Tom Green County. According to a social media post from the Texas Department of State Health Services, "positivity rates are at all-time highs and cases are climbing close to the peak of September’s surge." The current seven-day average for the State of Texas is11,904 new cases. There are currently 4,917 patients…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid Hospitalizations Remain Low in West Texas As Infections Surge

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Even as Covid infections continue to steadily increase in San Angelo, hospitalizations in the local trauma area remain low. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Covid-19 Dashboard, hospitalization levels due to coronavirus in West Texas are varied. Only one area in West Texas has risen above the 15 percent threshold used to determine mask mandates and occupancy limits. As of December 26th, Trauma Service Area K reported a 2.06% –– making the San Angelo area one of the lowest percentages in the entire state. The area serves approximately 170,000 people…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Most Read Stories of 2021: Urban Texas

SAN ANGELO, TX –– News from across the Lone Star State captured the attention of San Angelo Live readers in 2021. From a suspect getting too friendly with horses, violent criminals, and murder-suicide durng Christmas, these stories garnered over 1,000,000 views. These are the ten most-read stories from Urban Texas in 2021: Man Charged After Committing Bestiality With Horses   Drug Dealing Mom Arrested After Infant Found Dead Violent Suspects Arrested After Months Long Crime Spree Family Upset After Finding Body Parts at Crash Site Infant Killed By 3-Year-old Sibling Woman…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Another Major Retailer Pulls Store Out of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bed Bath and Beyond is closing its San Angelo store for good in January. According to Bed Bath and Beyond personnel, on Jan. 23, San Angelo's BB&B location will permanently close its doors.  The San Angelo location is one of about 200 Bed Bath and Beyond retail locations to close in 2021 as part of a restructuring of the company. Until they close, the store will have a massive sale with everything going for 20% to 40% off.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Fireworks Startle East San Angelo Residents Thursday Night

SAN ANGELO, TX — A Shots fired call that ended up being illegal fireworks startled neighbors in East San Angelo Thursday night. According to police communications, on Dec. 30, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Parsons Street for the report of shots fired. When the officers arrived they discovered that instead of gunfire, the individuals on site were setting off fireworks to celebrate the end of 2021. Although this may seem like a fun activity, it is still illegal to set off fireworks inside the city limits of San Angelo. If you are setting…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall Student in Desperate Need of Prayers

SAN ANGELO, TX — Meleah Plummer is a 15-year-old 10th grade student at Wall High School who was diagnosed with a rare but critical medical condition with her brain. According to Meleah’s parents, Chris and Angela Plummer, the severe headaches and vomiting she has endured since around Christmas are caused by multiple cavernous malformations that are pushing down on the ventricles to her brain. “This is a very tricky location for something like this and we are not sure how much of this mass will have to be removed,” explained her mother, Angela Plummer.
SAN ANGELO, TX
