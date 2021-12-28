ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area Residents Stranded In Tahoe During Massive Snowstorm

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJfgv_0dXffOBb00
Photo: Getty Images

A San Francisco-based surgeon is having to reschedule dozens of appointments she was forced to cancel after getting stuck with her family in Lake Tahoe .

Dr. Karen Horton is one of the many travelers left stranded in Tahoe after strong winds and snowfall so heavy it broke Tahoe's December snowfall record set in 1970, reports SFGATE .

The storm has left all major roads closed indefinitely. According to a report from KTVU , at least six people were hospitalized due to car crashes on the roads leading to Tahoe.

More roads have opened up this week like State Route 267 from Truckee to the State Route 28 junction and I-580 in Nevada's Washoe Valley.

Now, visitors are being forced to find last-minute accommodations. Many Tahoe residents were also struggling to get back into town after leaving the area for the holidays.

Horton told SFGATE many of the drivers on the road were ill-prepared.

“On the sides of the road, especially at the chain checkpoint, there are a lot of drivers that are not prepared,” she said. “They're driving their Priuses or driving their Teslas, they don't have chains and they're still driving the same speeds that you would if the roads weren't covered in snow and ice. It's really scary.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

The nearly 17 feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada is crushing records. It’s still not enough

After months of extreme drought that triggered water shortages and stoked wildfires, heavy snow is falling in the Sierra Nevada — enough to break decades-old records. As of Tuesday, more than 202 inches of snow — nearly 17 feet (5.2 meters) — had fallen so far this month at the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, at Donner Pass east of Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ntvhoustonnews.com

Record-breaking snow in Lake Tahoe area

Heavy snow continued to fall in the Lake Tahoe area of California on Tuesday (December 28), breaking a record of 179 inches set in 1970. Snowplows lumbered through Placer County roads, throwing mounds of snow to the side. The new December snowfall record for in the area is now 193.7...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. Tuesday working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. “Unfortunately, the tracks belonged to a bear,” deputies tweeted. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Tahoe region until Wednesday night with up to a foot of new snow expected. The challenging weather conditions from several days have led...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
CBS Sacramento

I-80 And Highway 50 Are Open With Chain Controls, But Officials Are Urging People To Stay Home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — While the major Sierra highways are back open as of Wednesday morning, officials are urging people to stay home to keep traffic to a minimum. Both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 were reopened on Tuesday after being closed since the holiday weekend. Chain controls are in effect from Colfax to the Nevada State Line. Caltrans working around the clock to keep US-50 & I-80 open but we need YOUR HELP. Do NOT travel unless it is essential. Expecting more heavy snow.❄️When the highways are full of motorists we aren't able to plow the roadways as fast. Avoid...
TRAFFIC
SFGate

Crowds descend on Mount Diablo for impromptu Bay Area snow day

The line of cars leading to the entrance to Mount Diablo State Park grew long on Tuesday afternoon, as many Bay Area residents sought out one of the few areas in the region that had snow. The East Bay peak, which normally has snow three to five times per year at its 3,800-foot elevation, got snow at its summit on Monday, drawing a steady stream of visitors ever since.
DIABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Snowstorm#Traffic Accident#Extreme Weather#Sfgate#Ktvu#State Route 267
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
132
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy