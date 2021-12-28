Bay Area Residents Stranded In Tahoe During Massive Snowstorm

Photo: Getty Images

A San Francisco-based surgeon is having to reschedule dozens of appointments she was forced to cancel after getting stuck with her family in Lake Tahoe .

Dr. Karen Horton is one of the many travelers left stranded in Tahoe after strong winds and snowfall so heavy it broke Tahoe's December snowfall record set in 1970, reports SFGATE .

The storm has left all major roads closed indefinitely. According to a report from KTVU , at least six people were hospitalized due to car crashes on the roads leading to Tahoe.

More roads have opened up this week like State Route 267 from Truckee to the State Route 28 junction and I-580 in Nevada's Washoe Valley.

Now, visitors are being forced to find last-minute accommodations. Many Tahoe residents were also struggling to get back into town after leaving the area for the holidays.

Horton told SFGATE many of the drivers on the road were ill-prepared.

“On the sides of the road, especially at the chain checkpoint, there are a lot of drivers that are not prepared,” she said. “They're driving their Priuses or driving their Teslas, they don't have chains and they're still driving the same speeds that you would if the roads weren't covered in snow and ice. It's really scary.”