PCSO: 4th person dies after Haines City crash

A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash Monday near Haines City, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The collision occurred about noon Monday on Lake Hatchineha Road near Watkins Road, the PCSO said. One vehicle caught fire, the agency said.

Three adults died at the scene, and three others were transported to hospitals by helicopter as “trauma alert patients,” the Sheriff’s Office said. One of them, a man, died overnight from his injuries, PCSO said.

Fox13 reported that the incident began with an emergency call to the Sheriff’s Office about a possible abduction in the Poinciana area. Deputies pursued a vehicle but turned off their lights as the driver began to speed away, Sheriff Grady Judd told the station.

The driver’s car collided with three other vehicles, Judd told Fox13. The male driver who fled deputies was among the three who died at the scene, Judd said.