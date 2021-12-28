Three Abraxas teens steal pickup on Christmas Day

SHELBY — Three runaways from Abraxas adolescent treatment facility, accused by authorities of stealing a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck on Christmas Day, were apprehended without incident by Ontario police, according to local authorities.

Ontario police were able to get behind the vehicle and On-Star was able to to begin slowing the vehicle down on U.S. Route 30 and bring it to a stop, according to law enforcement reports.

Just prior to that, speeds on North Lexington-Springmill Road reached about 85 mph, according to the report. Fortunately traffic was light on Christmas Day evening, according to an Ontario police officer's report.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office report, the stolen vehicle, valued at $30,000, belonging to Ardane Roy Miller, 2000 Springmill Road, was reported stolen at 7:49 p.m.

Truck tracked via on-Star

The truck's owner said the vehicle was last seen traveling south on Springmill Road, according to the sheriff's report. The truck, which had On-Star capabilities, was tracked to Woodville and Cook roads.

While checking the area the call was lost with On-Star and the new call was placed, according to the sheriff's report. This time the vehicle was at Lexington-Springmill and Alta West roads, headed north on Lexington-Springmill Road in Ontario, the sheriff's report said.

Ontario officers were able to get the vehicle stopped on U.S. 30 and all three juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 16, were taken into custody at the Richland County Juvenile Attention Center on charges of felony theft. Summonses were issued to each of the teens on runaway charges, according to the sheriff's report.

One of the teens told deputies all three of them ran from the Abraxas facility and stole the truck.

Abraxas, 2775 Ohio 39, is a 100-bed residential treatment center for adolescent males.

In 2021 to date, there were a total of 43 juvenile runaways from Abraxas, according to the sheriff's records office. In 2020, deputies investigated 42 runaways from Abraxas.

In response to numerous runaways from the facility, Richland County Sheriff's Capt. Donald Zehner told Jackson Township trustees at trustees' May meeting the facility had put back in place a notification system that calls residents when a juvenile runs away.

This week, Zehner said the sheriff's office is trying to work with Abraxas on the ongoing issues.

