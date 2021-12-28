ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supplies at D.C.-Area Blood Banks Reach 10-Year Low

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
 1 day ago
The D.C. metropolitan area’s blood shortage has hit a critically level as demands rise and supplies dwindle amid another pandemic holiday.

Ashley Henyan, communications director for the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, said levels are at their lowest in 10 years, WTOP reported .

Factors affecting the low supply are fewer blood drives taking place because of pandemic-related restrictions, as well as the activities of the holiday season taking precedent over making donations.

Some area hospitals report having a day or less of blood on hand, WTOP reported.

“We want to make sure there’s a healthy supply of blood at hospitals because, if not, it can delay patient care,” Henyan said, WTOP reported. “We supply blood to about 150 local hospitals. That means we have to collect about 340 pints of blood every day just in our area just to keep up with hospital demand.”

The post Supplies at D.C.-Area Blood Banks Reach 10-Year Low appeared first on The Washington Informer .

