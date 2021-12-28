ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot chile pequin peppers in vinegar a cherished family food memory

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAfJb_0dXffBiA00

Food may be fuel for the body on the cellular level, but it also energizes the soul.

That fuel synergy for body and soul happens when food is communal. Those shared experiences can be grand – a first date at the current "must-go-to" restaurant, a backyard birthday cookout, a steak dinner after a promotion or an "ooh-and-aah" five-tiered wedding cake too artistic to slice.

My favorite foods show that simple meals can be indelible too: pinto beans and cornbread, biscuits and sausage gravy, chili, carrot cake and cinnamon toast made under the oven's broiler. Those were regular fare in my mother's and Granny's kitchens.

Those matriarchs are gone. But I am comforted by their memories when I sense those aromas and flavors again as I cook their foods for my family.

One food memory connected to Granny, however, is more on the spicy side.

She loved a Texas native pepper called chile pequín. The wallop of a jalapeno is packed inside those diminutive pea-sized peppers that grow on 3-foot wiry shrubs warmer Texas climes.

Granny had a plant near the front porch. She picked two or three on her way into the house after working as an insurance company clerk. She'd nibble those peppers with her dinner.

She also kept several in vinegar in a small bottle, splashing some of the hot condiment in a beef stew or bowl of beans.

The pepper has other names: chile petín, chilipiquín, chile tepin and chiltepin pepper, the latter used by the Texas Legislature in 1997 to dub the plant the official state native pepper.

Sheryl Smith-Rodgers, in a November 2011 "Texas Parks and Wildlife" magazine articlem dubbed them most aptly "tiny terror." None of us grandkids growing up were a fan of that heat.

Memories of those peppers came flooding back recently when I visited La Mexicana Meat Market, 1250 N. Mockingbird Lane, in search of banana leaves and found in the produce section fresh "tiny terrors."

I can hold my heat much better, so I bought a one-cup container. I then texted a picture to my brother, a cousin and an aunt. I asked my aunt, who is the youngest of Granny's three daughters and the only one alive, if she recalled how to make the vinegar peppers. (Is the vinegar boiled? Is it mixed with water? Are there seasonings?)

Her reply was jarring. "Mom loved them. She would have been 100 today. Can't remember, but she heated it on the stove."

I'm terrible at remembering birthdays, but as fate would have it, peppers I had not seen in years crossed by path on a monumental day. How does that happen?

And, in a twist of old meets new, my aunt texted 10 minutes later that she found a recipe on YouTube. I laughed out loud. I don't recall her exact age, but my aunt is well into her 70s and continues to work part-time as a bookkeeper. She also is on a first-name basis with Siri.

So, I made vinegar peppers. For Granny. For me. For my husband. And, for anyone else brave enough to try them.

I've tossed them in the chili pot. And, I like the fiery vinegar on a mess of greens, which is usually a blend of collards and spinach braised with bacon, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

The Chile Pequins Vinegar recipe below is from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center website www.wildflower.org. The recipe was included in the Taste of Place project, a collaboration between the center near Fredericksburg and the UT Green Corps from the Division of Housing and Food Service at University of Texas at Austin. The project explores edible plants native to Central Texas.

The recipe lists both white vinegar and rice vinegar, and I chose the former because the latter never was a part of Granny's pantry. And, her hot pepper vinegar was not sweet.

But, the next batch I make, I might try the sweeter rice vinegar to temper the heat. Such adaptations are how new food memories are made.

Chile pequins not available to you? No problem. Use whatever fresh, small chilies you can source locally to fill a cruet or recycled glass jar with a tight-fitting lid or stopper. I used a pint canning jar because it's what I had handy. Granny had a long-neck glass jar with spout for easy pouring.

In the new year, try to capture your own food memories and share with a new generation. You'll be doing more than filling an empty belly.

Chile Pequins Vinegar

(courtesy Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center website www.wildflower.org)

Ingredients

1 cup chile pequins (or other small, fresh spicy peppers)

1 1/2 cups vinegar of your choice (white distilled or rice vinegar)

Directions

1. Clean a cruet or a reused glass container with boiling water. The container should be large enough to hold 2 1/2 to 3 cups of peppers and liquid.

2. Pack the bottle with chiles.

3. Heat the vinegar in a small saucepan over low heat until it steams slightly.

4. Pour the hot vinegar over the chiles to the top of the bottle.

5. Cover and allow the mixture to sit for a day before using.

6. The bottle can be refilled with vinegar several times. Keep refrigerated between uses.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

