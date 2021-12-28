Betty White, 99, shares her secret to longevity: ‘avoid anything green’

America's sweetheart Betty White is on the cusp of a milestone birthday!

White, 99, will turn 100 on January 17 and has opened up on what she's done to bring joy to her life for the past century.

In an interview with People for this week’s cover story, White explained how she feels about celebrating her centennial birthday.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” White said. “It’s amazing.”

The “Golden Girls” star explained how being “born a cockeyed optimist” is the key to her vibrant personality that paints her as a young soul.

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she noted. “I always find the positive.”

As for her diet, White says, “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.”

As for turning 100 , White wants to celebrate in a memorable way.

The Emmy-winning television star and comedian has invited her fans to celebrate with her in a movie event called “ Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration. ”

“I’m going BIG for my birthday,” she wrote on Twitter, adding, “right to the BIG SCREEN!”

The film will highlight White in her day-to-day life, including “behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and take viewers to her actual birthday party.”

Fans will also be able to see feature appearances from some of White’s famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds , Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The movie will show clips from some of White’s iconic roles as well, including Rose on “Golden Girls,” her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live,” her Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, and her role as Sue Ann on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The movie will also honor White’s role as the first woman to produce a national television show and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.

Tickets for the film are on sale now!

