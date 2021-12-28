ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Wide Open: December heat brings summer

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pS8KN_0dXff91x00

I keep wondering if they're going to open the splash pads for winter break.

When you're Christmas shopping in flip-flops and cargo shorts, you know something is off.

Abilene set high temperature records three straight days and just missed two more, including the all-time December high of 90 on Sunday. It was 81 on Christmas Day.

The string of highs of at least 80 degrees was expected to end Tuesday.

Nice weather, if not at all wintry.

The only thing missing from this unusually warm weather is the greenery that typically accompanies it during the summer and spring. The best we can do is keep the plants wet and hope no one throws a cigarette from their window on the freeway.

Hang in there, Big Country. It'll be winter one of these days.

Ronald Erdrich is the photojournalist and a columnist for the Abilene Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
City
Spring, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Christmas#Big Country
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

178
Followers
445
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy