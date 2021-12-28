Abilene Wide Open: December heat brings summer

I keep wondering if they're going to open the splash pads for winter break.

When you're Christmas shopping in flip-flops and cargo shorts, you know something is off.

Abilene set high temperature records three straight days and just missed two more, including the all-time December high of 90 on Sunday. It was 81 on Christmas Day.

The string of highs of at least 80 degrees was expected to end Tuesday.

Nice weather, if not at all wintry.

The only thing missing from this unusually warm weather is the greenery that typically accompanies it during the summer and spring. The best we can do is keep the plants wet and hope no one throws a cigarette from their window on the freeway.

Hang in there, Big Country. It'll be winter one of these days.

