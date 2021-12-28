ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsy's Law challenge referred directly to Wisconsin Supreme Court

By Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 22 hours ago
The constitutional hot potato that is Marsy's Law could be headed directly to the state Supreme Court.

Marsy's Law is an amendment to the state constitution that voters approved in April 2020. It meant to expand and strengthen the rights of crime victims, which were already recognized in the state's constitution.

A Dane County judge later agreed with challengers that the wording of the statewide ballot referendum about the amendment was unclear and legally insufficient, and that the amendment also restricted defendants' rights. The judge struck down the law, but stayed his decision, pending appeal by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the secretary of state and attorney general.

Just before Christmas, the District III Court of Appeals decided it makes more sense for the issue to go directly to the Supreme Court, and certified the case to the high court, which has not yet indicated it will agree to the fast-track approach.

How the issues are resolved "will have a sweeping effect on our criminal justice institutions and those operating within them," the Court of Appeals wrote, and so a timely, final decision would be in everyone's interest.

It suggested if the Supreme Court agrees the ballot initiative wording was flawed, it would allow the Legislature more time to draft and offer a new ballot referendum.

The Wisconsin Justice Initiative tried to have the question removed from the ballot before the April 2020 vote, and also brought the legal challenge after it passed.

WJI President Craig Johnson applauded the certification request. “This is an example of good intentions causing unintended chaos in our justice system," he said.

"Marsy's Law has confused courts, prosecutors and the general public about when and how it applies and what ‘rights it confers. It runs the risk of negatively affecting the constitutional rights of the accused in a way that the original proponents always denied was their intention."

Noted criminal defense attorney Jerome Buting, another plaintiff in the challenge, called the ballot question's wording "sleight of hand," and expects the Supreme Court to strike the current amendment.

"It’s a win for the voters of Wisconsin and provides a lesson to the Legislature not to trifle with our state constitution by hoodwinking voters,” Buting said.

Myranda Tanck, a spokesperson for Marsy’s Law, told Wisconsin Public Radio supporters expect the amendment, approved by a 3-to-1 margin by voters, will be upheld.

In 1980, Wisconsin became the first state in the country to adopt a "crime victims bill of rights" and in 1993 adopted a constitutional amendment to afford victims' privacy and ensure they are kept abreast of their cases.

Marsy's Law is named after Marsy Nicholas, who was murdered by her former boyfriend in 1983. He confronted her family a week after she died, when the family was unaware he'd been released on bail. Her billionaire brother started efforts to expand victims' rights which became the national Marsy's Law movement.

Here's the question that appeared on ballots:

“Additional rights of crime victims. Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?”

The Dane County judge found the wording didn't address "every essential" of the amendment, was misleading and should have presented as more than one question. The line, "while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact," implies that the accused's state constitutional rights and statutory protections could be overridden by a victim's concerns, according to critics of the law.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

Comments / 1

Steven Guzman
19h ago

As a "Real Note" criminal constitution rights always trump victims rights when your done listening to white liberal lies that they care.

Reply
2
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Supreme Court agrees to take up Marsy’s Law case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Supreme Court has accepted jurisdiction of a case about whether Marsy’s Law can be used to shield the identities of police officers who use deadly force in the line of duty. The case involves the City of Tallahassee and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
