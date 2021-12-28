ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Mose Hole/Wooster Kiwanis Classic tips off this week at the College of Wooster

By Kevin Smith
The Daily Record
 23 hours ago

One of small college basketball’s oldest events — the E.M. “Mose” Hole/Wooster Kiwanis Classic — is this week, with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30 at Timken Gymnasium.

Lynchburg College (7-2) and Muskingum University (2-7) get the 58th Mose Hole/Kiwanis Classic underway on Wednesday, with The College of Wooster (7-2) and La Roche College (3-5) squaring off in Wednesday’s nightcap. The consolation game is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with the championship game to follow at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and youth. Fans can gain half-price admission with the donation of new or gently-worn clothing items for Goodwill Industries.

#The College Of Wooster#Mose#Kiwanis Classic#E M#Lynchburg College#Muskingum University#La Roche College#Goodwill Industries
