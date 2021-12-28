ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County releases emergency health advisory due to Omicron variant

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QE6Td_0dXff05Q00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials are warning residents to continue with precautions and vaccinate amidst a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments.

On Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement that several regional infusion centers throughout Texas have exhausted their supply of sotromivab. Sotromivab is currently the only monoclonal antibody treatment effective against the Omicron variant, according to a release by Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

“We ask that this New Year’s everyone remain healthy and avoid unnecessary congregations that place people at risk of possible exposure to this highly contagious airborne virus,” the release stated.

City of Pharr cancels New Year’s Eve ball drop event due to Omicron variant

Dr. James Castillo, Health Authority for Cameron County, warned that Omicron’s high level of contagiousness could cause a rapid increase in new cases.

“Once Omicron, the new variant, gets there, it spreads very fast,” said Dr. Castillo. “It’s much more contagious. It spreads much quicker than even Delta did. It can double every two or three days the number of cases. We really expect the number of cases, unfortunately, to be very much higher right around New Year’s.”

According to Castillo, the chances of being exposed to Omicron while attending a large gathering are high.

“If you’re going to attend a crowded indoor party, in the setting we’re in right now, you can pretty much count on being exposed to Omicron,” said Dr. Castillo.

DSHS announced that the Omicron variant now accounts for more than 90% of the new cases in the state.

US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

COVID-19 testing will be available from Tuesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday Dec. 30 at the following locations:

  • Precinct 1: 2050 S. Browne Avenue, Brownsville. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Precinct 4: 26623 White Ranch Road, Le Feria. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“The only thing we can do about it is tell people be careful, it’s much more contagious. Definitely get boosted if you’re eligible and if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please do,” said Dr. Castillo.

COVID-19 vaccines will remain available at all four Cameron County Public Health Clinics, according to the release. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

For more information, contact the Cameron County Coronavirus hotline at (956) 247 – 3650.

ValleyCentral

FAA delays release of SpaceX environmental review of Boca Chica site

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday that the release date of the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) will be pushed further into 2022. Port Isabel: Man wanted in connection to stabbing An update was sent by the FAA saying they will release the Final PEA on February […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

“There’s more activity going on everywhere,” Local EMS prepares for one of the busiest response days of the year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The New Year’s holiday is a time of celebration, but for Med-Care EMS, it’s a time for nonstop response. Med-Care EMS B-shift Supervisor, Raul Torres said the New Year’s weekend is one of the busiest sets of days for medical emergency needs. Med-Care EMS covers medical emergencies from Mission to Weslaco, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Meet Tumble! Sea Turtle Inc. introduces newest patient

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Incorporation welcomed its newest sea turtle patient Sunday. Sea Turtle, Inc. continues to strive towards its mission to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead conservation efforts. Tumble is a 3.4-pound juvenile green sea turtle who was discovered and reported by a family at the Jetties […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
