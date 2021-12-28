ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Six Colorado crash response vehicles hit by passing motorists in three days

By Tamera Twitty
 1 day ago
Six crash responder vehicles were struck by passing motorists on Interstate 70 between December 25 and December 27, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“In each of these six crashes the troopers and a CDOT worker were able to return home to their loved ones,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard.

“We know how lucky this truly is and we know that the next crash may not have the same outcome. Slow down in snow and icy conditions and for goodness sake, move over if you see roadside workers," Packard said.

Traffic incidents are the leading cause of death for police officers and emergency responders, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This year, 63 emergency responders were killed while working on roads in the US, according to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute.

"Of those who died, 28 were law enforcement officers, the highest group accounted for, closely followed by tow truck operators (22)." CSP said.

Slowing down and changing lanes as you pass emergency vehicles is not a suggestion, it's the law.

"On roadways, when you see stopped vehicles ahead in an adjacent lane—you must MOVE OVER on lane (if you can do so safely)."CSP said.

If a driver is unable to move over, they must slow down to 25 miles per hour in speed zones below 45 miles per hour or 20 miles per hour slower than marked speeds on roadways where the speed limit is higher than 45 miles per hour.

Disobeying Colorado's 'Move-Over' law could result in a fine and/or up to 90 days in jail.

"In addition, drivers traveling I-70, should watch the weather forecast and prepare their vehicle. According to Colorado’s current chain law, all vehicles need to be prepared with adequate tires and equipment when traveling in Colorado during winter," the release said.

It's also important to be prepared for winter driving prior hitting the road by packing these 16 items in your trunk.

