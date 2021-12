Sarah Weddington, the Texas attorney who argued and won the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, died Sunday night at the age of 76. Weddington, the daughter of a Methodist minister, was just 26 in 1971 when she argued Roe before the Supreme Court of the United States. Weddington represented Norma McCorvey, known at the time only as “Jane Roe” in the lawsuit. Weddington is still one of the youngest people ever to argue before the high court.

