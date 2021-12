The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday moved to revise its model estimating the spread of different variants of Covid-19 in the US to significantly reduce the share of infections caused by Omicron.Previous charts on the CDC’s website showed over the weekend that the Omicron variant was estimated to be responsible for roughly 73 per cent of cases across the US in the data from 18 December. Those estimates changed on Tuesday, when CDC officials updated the graph and cut that number significantly. The new chart estimates Omicron as responsible for just 22.5 per cent of cases across the US...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO