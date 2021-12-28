Rogue Valley Winter Wonderland Photo Gallery

Scenes from the Camano Center’s holiday tradition "Afternoon with Santa" on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The event featured Santa, Mrs. Claus, Mr. Bear, Frosty the Snowman and a couple of Elves. Also, kids received a take-home craft project from the Camano Arts Association.
Gilbert Elementary School Dec. 9 hosted a Winter Wonderland event for students and families. The staff of GES prepared activities for students, which included making ornaments, cookie decorating, candy cane ring toss, pin the nose on a reindeer, snowball bowling, creating snow slime, Christmas cakewalk and Pictures with Santa and the Grinch.
Students at Healdton Elementary School got to celebrate Christmas early on Thursday courtesy of Santa Claus, the FCCLA, and donations from several local businesses, companies and donors. Every student from pre-k through fifth grade got to visit the Healdton Armory for crafts, snacks and gifts at the annual Winter Wonderland celebration.
Gas shortages, labor shortages and supply chain shortages. Mask fights and floods. A building boom and red-hot real estate market. Relive the top moments of 2021 — the good, the bad and the ugly — with this photo recap of the top stories of the year. Welcome to...
Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hand out Christmas toys at the St. Mary Drive Community Center Friday afternoon to the residents of Carver, Clark Court and Jones Manor. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
Several families took in the dazzling lights, horse-drawn carriages and — yes — holiday-decorated miniature horses during Friday’s Smiling Goat Ranch Whinny Wonderland fundraiser in Carbondale. The ranch, which offers many mental health services using support animals, collected donations to be used to hire more specialists and...
Powerful Queen’s party! Nick Cannon’s 12-month-old daughter celebrated her 1st birthday with a festive bash on Monday, December 20. “We made it snow in L.A.,” the birthday girl’s mom, Brittany Bell, captioned an Instagram Story video of herself sledding, going on to call the bash a “blast.”
Humans aren't the only ones who love the change of weather every winter. Even some cats love the snow, like the kitties in these pictures!
11 Cute, Cold-Weather Cats Loving The Snow [PICTURES]
These puppies are playing in their first snow learning all about this wet, cold, white stuff that keeps falling out of the sky.
10 Adorable Puppies Playing In Their First Snow [PICTURES]
Medford, Ore, — Much of Southern Oregon is going to be hit by separate storm systems throughout this week up to Christmas day, leading to the possibility for the Rogue Valley to have its first 'White Christmas' since 1988. A "White Christmas' is technically defined as 1 inch of...
As the weather turns colder and the nights grow dark sooner, many people start to experience a case of the cold weather blues. What better way to fight off the fall and winter funk than by soothing your soul with five adorable kitten videos?
Daily Dose Of Cute: 5 Kittens Who Will Get You Through The Cold Weather Blues [VIDEOS]
If you have a dog who absolutely lives for the snow, you may be looking for ways to have fun with them outside during the winter season. There are plenty of activities to enjoy the winter weather, but if there's snow on the ground, it can be a chance for you and your dog to get creative with play time.
5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS]
The Mequon Festivals Committee hosted a Winter Wonderland Sunday Dec. 12 in front of Mequon City Hall where families signed up to had photos taken with Santa by Visual Image Photograph. Kids art activities, cookies and cocoa helped keep the youngsters busy while waiting for Santa.
Do you love Christmas and puppies? Sit back, relax and get in the holiday spirit with the cutest Christmas puppies you're going to see this season!
30 Of The Cutest Christmas Puppies On Earth [PICTURES]
Today will be a fair day on the slopes, but snow showers will start later in the day. Wind driven snow is expected tonight and those conditions are expected to continue for the next several days. Mt. Bachelor is anticipating 24-48" of snow by Christmas morning with more snow arriving daily through the weekend. Mountain driving conditions are fine now, but holiday travelers should be aware that severe weather will be affecting all mountain roads this week.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Flamingo celebrated its 75th anniversary Sunday. The resort opened on December 26th, 1946 with a total of 105 rooms. The Flamingo wasn't the first hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, but its opening sparked the beginnings of the Las Vegas Strip as a destination location.
Mt. Ashland Ski Area will open the resort for the season this Saturday, Dec. 18th at 9 am. Lifts will run from 9 am to 4 pm; this will be the 7-days a week holiday schedule until January 3rd. General Manager, Hiram Towle, stated in a press release this afternoon...
