New president of Winston Starts discusses the job and his goals for the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Karthik started Blume as an idea of an institutional investor who needed to support very early-stage companies in 2010-11. He executed this idea with his co-founder Sanjay Nath. As more and more entrepreneurs emerged and the infrastructure fell in place mid-decade, the need for the support proliferated which resulted in the firm and Karthik deciding to cut portfolio width and focus on the depth. Blume ended up maturing to a more selective VC firm that would invest in founders and ideas which the team at Blume thought could change the world in the future. Karthik and Blume both want to make a significant impact in the latter stages of the start-up's journey rather than investing like most accelerators and seed funds to make a marginal impact post-Series A. Despite the small size and resources of the firm, it has shaped the early stage ecosystem, its behavior as well as culture. Karthik believes it is extremely fulfilling that the team has also built a robust pipeline which he believes will be ground-breaking long-term associations with companies in Blume's portfolio. Karthik aims to see Blume as being one of the top 5 investor names when there is a feeling of nostalgia about shaping the ecosystem. According to Karthik, Blume's primary role is Seed to Pre-series A funding. The priority for the firm as well as for Karthik is to find new business models or tech which will go on to solve a problem or change the consumer behavior, accompanied by a founder or founders obsessed to create solutions for a problem for the next decade or more.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO