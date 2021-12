Vermont officials continued their emphasis on vaccination and testing as the primary defense against COVID-19 during the governor’s weekly briefing Tuesday afternoon. Every two weeks Republican Vermont Governor Phil Scott joins a nationwide call between the White House and the National Governors’ Association for an update on the pandemic. This week he reported that the focus was on Omicron becoming the dominant strain in the U.S. and the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted to protect against infection. He reflected that it was just over a year ago that the first Vermonter received the COVID-19 vaccine. Scott said since then nearly 500,000 state residents have followed suit, saving an estimated one thousand lives.

