ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

RI sets new 1-day record for COVID cases; 28 more deaths since Thursday

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUUwj_0dXfdQdP00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health announced a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as deaths continue to climb.

The Health Department reported 2,379 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, which was the most since the state started recording data last year.

Lt. Gov. Matos tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very few symptoms’

The previous high was recorded last Tuesday, as surging cases are being fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

In addition to the new cases, the Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths since the last time data was reported last Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,046 people.

The data also shows that out of the 295 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 44 people are in the ICU and 30 are on ventilators.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chou1_0dXfdQdP00

At least eight people died on Christmas Day, according to the data.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which the CDC uses to track community transmission of the virus, skyrocketed to 926, according to the Health Department.

Here’s where to get tested, vaccinated in RI this week Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 5

Barry Buchanan
21h ago

Good luck on getting tested in this state. It's nearly impossible to book a date when you start feeling sick. Appointments now are for like 4 days from now. This is not the way it is supposed to be. Nearly every drug store is sold out of home tests. By the time you can get a test, people start feeling better, so what's the point.

Reply(1)
3
~~~
21h ago

Everyone stop being foolish, you know the virus is out there and appears to be getting out of control, So get the vaccine shots, all of them.. please!

Reply(1)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Weather#The Health Department#Icu#Charts#Interactive Data#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy