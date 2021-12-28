RI sets new 1-day record for COVID cases; 28 more deaths since Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health announced a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as deaths continue to climb.

The Health Department reported 2,379 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, which was the most since the state started recording data last year.

The previous high was recorded last Tuesday, as surging cases are being fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

In addition to the new cases, the Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths since the last time data was reported last Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,046 people.

The data also shows that out of the 295 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 44 people are in the ICU and 30 are on ventilators.

At least eight people died on Christmas Day, according to the data.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which the CDC uses to track community transmission of the virus, skyrocketed to 926, according to the Health Department.

