Two hundred years after Pike County was founded, a historical marker was placed in China Grove near the site of the first seat of county government. Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan spoke briefly to open the ceremony. Sullivan said the first county seat was located at the home of Andrew Townsend, near the Merriweather Trail in China Grove. The marker was placed in the Concord and China Grove Cemetery, where Townsend and some of his descendants are buried.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO